The Next Era of Mets Infielders Are Scorching Double-A Right Now

New York Mets general manager David Sterans endured his share of justified criticism. From botched signings and concepts, the fanbase has enough evidence to keep shading Stearns for his role in the team’s current rough season. However, some of his drafting and fire-sale trades appear poised to eventually pay dividends in Queens.

For example, rookie Carson Benge, a Stearns draftee, is looking like a cornerstone offensive player in the team’s young nucleus. Yet the best may still be to come for the team. Infielder Mitch Voit and the slew of infielders acquired in recent trades could provide the franchise with the next generation of talent.

#Mets Top Prospect Mitch Voit is punishing advanced level pitching, despite this season only being his second season functioning as a full-time position player. 2023 & 2024 seasons at Michigan -> he was a 2-way player, which explains why his 2024 offensive numbers didn’t really… — Angry Mike (@AngryMike24) August 9, 2026

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From Baselines to Headlines

Hardcore baseball fans remember Voit for one peculiar celebration idea from his time at the University of Michigan. However, Voit’s strong play is the main story of his ascent. During his two-year stint in Single-A ball (St. Lucie and Brooklyn), Voit struggled, posting a .240 average with 12 home runs and 40 runs batted in. On the positive side, the Mets farmhand stole 56 bases, despite being caught just nine times.

After his promotion to Double-A Binghamton, Voit’s bat heated up. In ten games, he’s posted a .568 average, a .644 on-base average, and an OPS of 1.536. Last night, he posted his sixth multi-hit game in Double-A. Voit was asked about his early success at Double-A.

“Everybody loves being around each other… We got a lot of great players on this team, and we’re going to keep going.”

At the same time, Jefferson Rojas, acquired in the Clay Holmes deal with the Chicago Cubs, enjoyed a strong 3-for-4 night for the Rumble Ponies. Rojas shows good pop (15 home runs this season). Plus, Rojas flashes basestealing ability, swiping 18 bases in just 23 attempts.

“Everybody loves being around each other…We got a lot of great players on this team, and we’re going to keep going.” Mitch Voit (@Mets No. 6 prospect) tallied his sixth multi-hit game at Double-A tonight with two runs scored. 10 games: .568 AVG | .644 OBP | .892 SLG |… pic.twitter.com/mkY03TA0xQ — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) August 9, 2026

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Versatility

One of the hallmarks of Stearns roster construction is the ability to play multiple positions. As a result, Voit and Rojas provide that trait in abundance. Both can play second, shortstop, and third. Three positions the Mets need the most help with. While Francisco Lindor’s future with the team remains the topic of debate, the Mets have contingency plans.

Moreover, Bo Bichette, who can opt out at the end of the season, remains another uncertainty. At the same time, Marcus Semien, despite a recent power surge, may not be guaranteed a position on next year’s team. Chances remain high that either Rojas or Voit will claim a major league roster spot before too long, potentially displacing a veteran.

ELECTRIC ⚡️ Jefferson Rojas (@Mets No. 1 prospect) delivers a two-run triple to give Binghamton the lead in the eighth inning! 🎠 x #DefendOurHome x @MetsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/u34xK5fANX — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) August 9, 2026

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End of an Era?

As the Mets’ infielders continue to thrive in the minors, it calls into question how much longer Mark Vientos and Brett Baty will hold major league roster spots. After 2,596 MLB at-bats, the duo has not distinguished themselves, aside from a strong power season from Vientos in 2024. Offensively, each brings too much of a swing-and-miss component. Neither makes consistent contact nor possesses great speed.

Mets go on a winning streak and now threaten their plans with Mark Vientos hitting. https://t.co/8rLcIQxnyF — JD0RF (@JCDorf) August 8, 2026

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Furthermore, Vientos is not a good fielder, possesses slow hands, and has inadequate footwork. Baty’s only saving grace is that he is a lefty hitter. Other than that, the Mets fully understand what they can do, and that should start with not starting on the team. Meanwhile, the Mets, through their minor league system, can offer them a glimpse of their not-too-distant future.