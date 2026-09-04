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New York Mets Recently Released Player Signs with New MLB Team

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Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants
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SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: Jared Oliva #56 of the San Francisco Giants, right, is tagged out attempting to steal by Adael Amador #1 of the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of the spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

A recent player who not many New York Mets fans may know has landed a new contract with another MLB organization.

On Friday, September 4, outfielder Jared Oliva landed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He last played within the Mets organization but was released in mid-July.

MLB.com wrote (about Oliva):

“Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent CF Jared Oliva to a minor league contract.”

The 30-year-old has since been assigned to the FCL Rays, which is rookie ball.

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Jared Oliva’s Tenure with the New York Mets

San Francisco Giants Photo Day
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Jared Oliva #56 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Mets claimed Jared Oliva off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in late June.

His tenure with the Mets was extremely short. He did not appear in an MLB game with the Mets, and played just four games with the Syracuse Mets.

However, he is an MLB veteran of three seasons, and while with the Giants this season, Oliva appeared in seven games.

Between the Mets and Giants organizations (in the minors), Oliva recorded 16 hits across 69 at-bats with just 5 RBI.

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Taking a Look at Jared Oliva’s MLB Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 21: Jared Oliva #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates avoids a high inside pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Jared Oliva in the 2017 MLB Draft.

He debuted with the Buccos in 2020 and played (very briefly) in both 2020 and 2021.

He’s spent most of his professional career in the minors and has bounced around between several MLB organizations, according to his transactions tracker.

Across 63 total MLB at-bats, Oliva has a batting average of .175 with two doubles and an OPS+ of 15.

It will be interesting to see what role the 30 y/o has within the Rays organization.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Recently Released Player Signs with New MLB Team

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