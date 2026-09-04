New York Mets Recently Released Player Signs with New MLB Team

A recent player who not many New York Mets fans may know has landed a new contract with another MLB organization.

On Friday, September 4, outfielder Jared Oliva landed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He last played within the Mets organization but was released in mid-July.

MLB.com wrote (about Oliva):

“Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent CF Jared Oliva to a minor league contract.”

The 30-year-old has since been assigned to the FCL Rays, which is rookie ball.

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Jared Oliva’s Tenure with the New York Mets

The New York Mets claimed Jared Oliva off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in late June.

His tenure with the Mets was extremely short. He did not appear in an MLB game with the Mets, and played just four games with the Syracuse Mets.

However, he is an MLB veteran of three seasons, and while with the Giants this season, Oliva appeared in seven games.

Between the Mets and Giants organizations (in the minors), Oliva recorded 16 hits across 69 at-bats with just 5 RBI.

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Taking a Look at Jared Oliva’s MLB Career

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Jared Oliva in the 2017 MLB Draft.

He debuted with the Buccos in 2020 and played (very briefly) in both 2020 and 2021.

He’s spent most of his professional career in the minors and has bounced around between several MLB organizations, according to his transactions tracker.

Across 63 total MLB at-bats, Oliva has a batting average of .175 with two doubles and an OPS+ of 15.

It will be interesting to see what role the 30 y/o has within the Rays organization.

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