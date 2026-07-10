New York Mets Make Roster Decision On 6-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series

The New York Mets are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of the series opener, the Mets announced a flurry of roster moves, including selecting the contract of a six-year MLB player.

New York Mets Promote 6-Year MLB Player Before Red Sox Series

The Mets announced that they have selected infielder Zack Short’s contract and recalled right-hander Tobias Myers.

As corresponding moves, New York designated right-hander Dan Hammer for assignment and placed infielder Mark Vientos on the 10-day injured list with a right-hand fracture.

Short, 31, spent spring training with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Detroit Tigers for cash on March 24. The infielder appeared in 23 games with Detroit, hitting just .167/.304/.222 with two doubles and two RBI over 46 plate appearances.

The Tigers designated Short for assignment shortly after trading for him, then re-signed him. Detroit DFA’d the infielder again on June 12, and then the Mets claimed him off waivers.

Short had nine plate appearances in three games with New York, collecting just one hit with five strikeouts before being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Syracuse.

Short has had a tough time finding a long-term home since making his MLB debut in 2021. He came up in the majors with Detroit in 2021, appearing in 61 games that season. He appeared in just six games with the Tigers in 2022 and then 110 in 2023 before being placed on waivers and then claimed by the Mets.

In 2024, Short appeared in games for three different teams: the Mets, Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He spent last season with the Houston Astros, appearing in 22 games for the club.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets have had an extremely disappointing season. After missing the playoffs by just one game last season, New York’s brass completely changed the team. They let first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz walk in free agency.

Additionally, the Mets made two blockbuster deals, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, and dealing second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics for a teenage pitching prospect.

Currently, New York is in last place in the National League East with a 40-54 record, trailing the first-place Atlanta Braves by 15 games. In the Wild Card standings, the Mets are 12 games back of the Miami Marlins for the third and final spot.

The Mets’ series opener against the Red Sox on Friday will be available to watch on Apple TV. It looks like there’s a strong chance it will be a pitching duel, as right-hander Sonny Gray (10-1, 2.61 ERA, 82 SO, 89 2/3 IP) is slated to start for Boston, while right-hander Nolan McLean (6-5, 3.73 ERA, 118 SO, 101 1/3 IP) is expected to start for New York.