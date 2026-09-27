Why is the Mets-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: The tarp covers the field due to rain from tropical storm Ian before game two of a doubleheader baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at Nationals Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT. It’ll be the last game of the season for both teams.
From the Nationals on X: The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. Please visit https://nationals.com/rain or text “SEPTEMBER27” to 91347 for more information.
Sean Manaea is scheduled to start for the Mets today.
The 34-year-old southpaw is 6-7 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 141 strikeouts over 144 2/3 innings this season.
Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher
DJ Herz is scheduled to start for the Mets today.
The 25-year-old southpaw has made just one start for the Nationals this year. He allowed four runs over four innings in his lone outing with the club in 2026.
Last year, Herz posted a 4.16 ERA over 88 2/3 innings for the Nationals as a rookie.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Mets-Nationals game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Mets-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?