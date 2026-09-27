Why is the Mets-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at Nationals Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT. It’ll be the last game of the season for both teams.

From the Nationals on X: The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. Please visit https://nationals.com/rain or text “SEPTEMBER27” to 91347 for more information.

Mets-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Update: Game expected to start at 2:05 p.m EDT.

Here is the hourly forecast in Washington, D.C., as of 12:28 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

12:28 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity

1:00 p.m. EDT: 80% Light Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 64% Showers

3:00 p.m. EDT: 47% Showers

4:00 p.m. EDT: 57% Showers

5:00 p.m. EDT: 52% Showers

6:00 p.m. EDT: 37% Showers

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 7:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Mets Lineup

Washington Nationals Lineup

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Sean Manaea is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 34-year-old southpaw is 6-7 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 141 strikeouts over 144 2/3 innings this season.

Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher

DJ Herz is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 25-year-old southpaw has made just one start for the Nationals this year. He allowed four runs over four innings in his lone outing with the club in 2026.

Last year, Herz posted a 4.16 ERA over 88 2/3 innings for the Nationals as a rookie.