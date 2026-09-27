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Why is the Mets-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals - Game Two
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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: The tarp covers the field due to rain from tropical storm Ian before game two of a doubleheader baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets at Nationals Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT. It’ll be the last game of the season for both teams.

From the Nationals on X: The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. Please visit nationals.com/rain or text “SEPTEMBER27” to 91347 for more information.

Mets-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: A view of a tarp on the infield during a rain delay before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park on June 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Update: Game expected to start at 2:05 p.m EDT.

Here is the hourly forecast in Washington, D.C., as of 12:28 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 12:28 p.m. EDT: Showers in the Vicinity
  • 1:00 p.m. EDT: 80% Light Rain
  • 2:00 p.m. EDT: 64% Showers
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 47% Showers
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT: 57% Showers
  • 5:00 p.m. EDT: 52% Showers
  • 6:00 p.m. EDT: 37% Showers

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 7:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the day.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Mets Lineup

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Manager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

  1. Francisco Lindor SS
  2. Juan Soto LF
  3. Bo Bichette 3B
  4. Carson Benge RF
  5. Marcus Semien 2B
  6. Brett Baty 1B
  7. Luis Torrens C
  8. A.J. Ewing CF
  9. Ronny Mauricio DH

Washington Nationals Lineup

Washington Nationals v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals looks in between innings during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 18, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

  1. James Wood DH
  2. Andres Chaparro 1B
  3. Brady House 3B
  4. C.J. Abrams 2B
  5. Dylan Crews RF
  6. Jacob Young CF
  7. Daylen Lile LF
  8. Harry Ford C
  9. Nasim Nunez SS

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 2
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during Game Two of the Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sean Manaea is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 34-year-old southpaw is 6-7 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 141 strikeouts over 144 2/3 innings this season.

Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher

St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 07: DJ Herz #74 of the Washington Nationals pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Nationals Park on July 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

DJ Herz is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 25-year-old southpaw has made just one start for the Nationals this year. He allowed four runs over four innings in his lone outing with the club in 2026.

Last year, Herz posted a 4.16 ERA over 88 2/3 innings for the Nationals as a rookie.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Mets-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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