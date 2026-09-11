New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Has Only One Way Off the Hot Seat

The New York Yankees are in a promising spot heading into the postseason.

Their 84-62 overall record has helped alleviate some of the pressure skipper Aaron Boone is facing, but that’s not to say he’s out of the woods.

According to one MLB insider, there’s only one way he can clear his name at this point in the season.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Takes Heat in Hot Seat

Per Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, “… he’s [Boone] in Year 9 of what has thus far been a championship-less run for the 27-time World Series champs. He’s also only signed through 2027. Nothing less than a title will make Boone’s seat cool again.”

The last time the Yankees won the World Series was back in 2009, when they knocked down the Philadelphia Phillies.

This year, as of Sept. 11, FanGraphs’ MLB Odds give New York a 19.2% chance of winning the AL East and a 10.3% chance of winning the Fall Classic.

The opportunity is there, but only if the ballclub remains healthy and builds momentum at the plate.

Rymer isn’t the only one pointing out Boone’s need for a title, however.

“… Boone has been on the job since the start of the 2018 season, and he has yet to hoist the World Series trophy,” Dayn Perry of CBS Sports noted on Sept. 9. “The Yankees are all but a lock to return to the playoffs, but ceding the division title to the Rays plus a first-round washout in October could lead to some Boone speculation. Again.”

Perry considers Boone’s job “almost certainly safe,” but this will largely depend on how New York performs throughout the postseason. An early exit could change his future.

Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

New York is still riding second in the American League East, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (87-59).

Lining up behind the Yankees are the Boston Red Sox (80-67), the Toronto Blue Jays (73-73) and the Baltimore Orioles (71-76).

Overall, New York is fifth in the majors. They trail the Atlanta Braves (86-61), the Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56).

The Yankees have pulled off a 3-0 sweep over the Colorado Rockies; they will now face the New York Mets for another three-game homestand.

The series begins on Sept. 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET.