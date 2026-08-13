New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Sends Clear Message on Team’s Position Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees have been faring quite well this season, despite losing some of their top players to the IL.

Now, the Yankees are coming off a tough 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, but they still manage to hold the No. 2 spot in the AL East.

Skipper Aaron Boone weighed in on the Yankees’ position, and his outlook remains quite clear.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Holds Positive Outlook on Organization’s Future

Per SNY Yankees (via X), Boone recently sat down with the media to discuss New York’s future.

“Honestly, I really haven’t even looked ahead like that,” Boone said. “I saw a graphic where we were 18-10 going into today in the last 28. It’s been playoffs every day, it feels like. I’ve got people on the street saying it’ll turn around, and I’m like, ‘We’re doing alright.’ So honestly, I don’t even go there. We’re doing a lot of really good things; we’re obviously wanting to get the offense jumpstarted, and we’re seeing little crumbs and little signs of that hopefully, but now it’s just kind of onto Toronto and not getting ahead of myself like, ’Oh, let’s go win 10 in a row.’ No, you have to go play well, and hopefully that stuff takes care of itself, and we put ourselves in a good position, so onto the road.”

With the Yankees having a surplus of notable names sitting out on the IL, New York has managed to hold itself up in the standings.

With Aaron Judge (stress fracture of the first rib on his right side), Cody Bellinger (left hamstring strain) and Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain) out of commission, the Yankees could have plummeted this season.

Instead, they’re still second in the American League East.

Despite their battles at the plate, the organization is far from being in the worst place in the Major Leagues.

Where the Yankees Stand Right Now

In the big leagues overall, New York is sixth at 68-53, just behind the Chicago Cubs (71-51), the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-48), the Atlanta Braves (73-48), the Milwaukee Brewers (74-47) and the Tampa Bay Rays (74-46).

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Mariners, and they’re now gearing up for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

For reference, the Blue Jays are currently second-to-last in the AL East at 59-64 overall, just behind the Baltimore Orioles at 58-63 overall.

Looking at FanGraphs as of Aug. 13, the Yankees now have a 99.6% chance of making the playoffs and an 8.7% chance of winning the World Series this year.

This isn’t a terrible outlook for a ballclub that has experienced such drastic obstacles throughout the season.

In Boone’s own words, it’s best to focus on their upcoming series against Toronto. Baseball is best approached one game at a time, and Boone appears to be moving forward with that mindset.