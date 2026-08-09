New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Mariners Series

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners later this week.

New York is off on Monday before beginning the three-game set with Seattle at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the game times:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game 3: Thursday @ 1:35 p.m. EDT

The Yankees have announced their probable starting pitchers for the series.

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers For Seattle Mariners Series

Looking at Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers in 2026

Weathers, 26, is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 121 innings across 22 starts this season.

In his last start, Weathers threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking at Yankees RHP Will Warren in 2026

Warren, 27, is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 appearances (22 starts) this season.

In his last start, Warren allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking at Yankees LHP Max Fried in 2026

Fried, 32, is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings across 14 starts this season.

In his last start, Fried threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts against his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees hold the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-51 record. They have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who have the second Wild Card spot.

As for the American League East standings, New York is 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

After wrapping up the series with the Braves on Sunday, the Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set after an off day on Monday. Game 1 of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.