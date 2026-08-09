Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Mariners Series

  • 798 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners later this week.

New York is off on Monday before beginning the three-game set with Seattle at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the game times:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3: Thursday @ 1:35 p.m. EDT

The Yankees have announced their probable starting pitchers for the series.

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers For Seattle Mariners Series

Looking at Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers in 2026

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Weathers, 26, is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 121 innings across 22 starts this season.

In his last start, Weathers threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking at Yankees RHP Will Warren in 2026

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Warren, 27, is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 114 innings across 23 appearances (22 starts) this season.

In his last start, Warren allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking at Yankees LHP Max Fried in 2026

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Fried, 32, is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings across 14 starts this season.

In his last start, Fried threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts against his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 03: (L-R) Carlos Rodon #55, Max Fried #54, Austin Wells #28 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees hold the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-51 record. They have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who have the second Wild Card spot.

As for the American League East standings, New York is 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

After wrapping up the series with the Braves on Sunday, the Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set after an off day on Monday. Game 1 of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Mariners Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x