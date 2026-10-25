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New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe: Contract Details, Salary & Future Outlook

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Anthony Volpe
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are caught up in a flurry of trade rumors regarding Anthony Volpe.

His name has floated around several organizations in recent predictions.

But for now, he remains at Yankee Stadium as a key player, despite his lackluster performance.

As rumors continue heating up, let’s revisit his contract and catch a glimpse of what his future could look like.

What Is Volpe’s Current Contract?

Anthony Volpe
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

As detailed on Spotrac, 25-year-old Volpe signed a one-year, $3.475 million deal in January 2025 to avoid arbitration.

He’s been a divisive player for New York, and his future looks unclear once again.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .245/.321/.336 with a .657 OPS and two homers through 70 games.

For reference, the year before, he was batting .212/.272/.391 with a .663 OPS and 19 homers through 153 games.

Despite his disappointing season, slugger Aaron Judge sparked controversy among fans when he emphasized Volpe’s importance to the team.

Anthony Volpe
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees fields the ball against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge stated, “If we were going to win a World Series, we needed Anthony Volpe on the team. He’s an incredible player; not only the talent he has, but to handle that type of adversity — not only from the game, not playing your best, and then hearing it from fans, hearing it from everybody.”

Indeed, Volpe has proven his ability to overcome significant obstacles, which is an attractive quality to any ballclub.

Anthony Volpe
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Yankees Face Volpe Uncertainty

Anthony Volpe
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after hitting a double during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

To be candid, Volpe is involved in an overwhelming amount of rumors right now, each one predicting his next move.

As Hoch pointed out, the coming months will only bring more conversations about Volpe, both in the trade market and free agency.

He’s shown flexibility on the field, shifting around to different positions, but New York will need to find a clear fit for him.

For now, they have several impending free agents on board who need immediate attention.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe: Contract Details, Salary & Future Outlook

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