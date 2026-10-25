New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe: Contract Details, Salary & Future Outlook

The New York Yankees are caught up in a flurry of trade rumors regarding Anthony Volpe.

His name has floated around several organizations in recent predictions.

But for now, he remains at Yankee Stadium as a key player, despite his lackluster performance.

As rumors continue heating up, let’s revisit his contract and catch a glimpse of what his future could look like.

What Is Volpe’s Current Contract?

As detailed on Spotrac, 25-year-old Volpe signed a one-year, $3.475 million deal in January 2025 to avoid arbitration.

He’s been a divisive player for New York, and his future looks unclear once again.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .245/.321/.336 with a .657 OPS and two homers through 70 games.

For reference, the year before, he was batting .212/.272/.391 with a .663 OPS and 19 homers through 153 games.

Despite his disappointing season, slugger Aaron Judge sparked controversy among fans when he emphasized Volpe’s importance to the team.

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Judge stated, “If we were going to win a World Series, we needed Anthony Volpe on the team. He’s an incredible player; not only the talent he has, but to handle that type of adversity — not only from the game, not playing your best, and then hearing it from fans, hearing it from everybody.”

Indeed, Volpe has proven his ability to overcome significant obstacles, which is an attractive quality to any ballclub.

Yankees Face Volpe Uncertainty

To be candid, Volpe is involved in an overwhelming amount of rumors right now, each one predicting his next move.

As Hoch pointed out, the coming months will only bring more conversations about Volpe, both in the trade market and free agency.

He’s shown flexibility on the field, shifting around to different positions, but New York will need to find a clear fit for him.

For now, they have several impending free agents on board who need immediate attention.