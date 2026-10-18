New York Yankees Could Delay Anthony Volpe Decision Until 2027 Breakout

The New York Yankees are heating up in conversations about Anthony Volpe.

The headlining question is whether or not he should stay in New York.

As grueling as waiting can be, one MLB insider isn’t banking on getting an answer anytime soon.

MLB Insider Expects Yankees To Play the Waiting Game

Phillip Martinez of SNY released his payroll analysis for New York on Oct. 17.

In this analysis, he revealed his thought process on 25-year-old Volpe.

“Volpe has one more year of arbitration after this one, but based on how his 2026 went, the Yankees will likely wait before exploring an extension,” he wrote. “But he’d be a prime candidate if he takes the second base job and keeps it in 2027.”

If he can compete for the second base job and show consistency in his success, this could play out quite well for both parties down the road.

But that’s his one condition — play second base, and play it well.

His 2026 stat sheet won’t cut it. Between recovery, inconsistency, and having been demoted to Triple-A, his season was anything but flawless.

“Now, with Chisholm unlikely to return, Volpe has a chance to stay at second base,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com noted on Oct. 16. “He has an influential supporter in his corner — Judge spoke highly of Volpe’s character and grit after the ALDS loss, saying, “If we were going to go win a World Series, we needed Anthony Volpe on the team.”

Volpe’s situation has been stirring up frustration for fans, but we are likely far away from any type of decision right now.

Yankees Are Facing a Long & Exhausting Offseason

New York has several players set for free agency this year.

Of those impending free agents, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, David Bednar and Paul Goldschmidt stand out most.

Not only could the Yankees be on the cusp of losing such valuable veterans, but skipper Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman are facing heat.

Then, add on the hectic nature of hot stove season, and New York is in for a chaotic next couple of months.

They’re not alone — every ballclub is going through similar motions.

New York had a dreadful ending to its 2026 run in the postseason, and the organization will do anything to avoid being in a similar position in years to come.

But will they make the necessary moves to make a deeper run?

Whether or not this means extending Volpe when the time comes, the franchise has heavy decisions to make.