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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires 3x MLB All-Star From AL Rival

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Aaron Boone
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures as he walks out to the mound during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees could be in the running for several prominent trades this offseason.

Some of these potential acquisitions would ruffle more feathers than others.

According to an MLB writer on Oct. 19, the Yankees might target an American League rival.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 19: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros runs to first base during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park on April 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Stephen Parello of FanSided revealed his latest New York trade proposals, naming the Yankees as a potential destination for Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros.

In exchange, they would package Ryan McMahon up and ship him out to the Lone Star State.

“Swapping Carlos Correa for McMahon helps the Astros, but as a standalone move, most of that help doesn’t come until 2028,” Parello wrote. “The trade that brought Correa back to Houston was facilitated by the Twins paying down approximately $11 million per year of his salary, bringing it down to $20 million per season through his option years, which begin in 2029.”

This move would — or should — raise concerns for New York, primarily because of Correa’s injury history.

“For the Yankees, Correa is an injury risk, and he’s no longer the 25-to-30-homer bat that he was in his younger days,” Parello further noted.

Now in his age-32 season, the veteran infielder is on the tail end of his professional career.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS and just three homers through his 32 game appearances.

In 2025, he slashed .276/.332/.402 with a .734 OPS through 144 games, split between the Minnesota Twins and the Astros.

In July 2025, the Twins traded him to Houston with cash in exchange for minor leaguer Matt Mikulski.

Carlos Correa
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yankees Could Lose McMahon

Ryan McMahon
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees throws to first base after a ground ball hit by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

At this point, a trade involving McMahon wouldn’t come as a massive surprise — his name has been floating for a while.

He’s on a decline, and his future has become unclear.

Per AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors on Oct. 17, “Whatever the cause of his defensive downturn, it’s increasingly hard to see McMahon as the Yankees’ everyday third baseman in 2027. At the moment, he is under contract at a $16MM guaranteed salary.”

He added, “That’s ‘only’ the seventh-highest salary on New York’s payroll, but it’s still a lot of money for someone who’s never been a good hitter and whose defensive value is now in question. At the same time, there could be some hesitation on the Yankees’ part to cut ties with McMahon given their other offseason needs.”

Whether Correa is in the picture or not, New York seems likely to part ways with McMahon.

But bringing Correa aboard would be an interesting change-up.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires 3x MLB All-Star From AL Rival

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