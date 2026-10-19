New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires 3x MLB All-Star From AL Rival

The New York Yankees could be in the running for several prominent trades this offseason.

Some of these potential acquisitions would ruffle more feathers than others.

According to an MLB writer on Oct. 19, the Yankees might target an American League rival.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa

Stephen Parello of FanSided revealed his latest New York trade proposals, naming the Yankees as a potential destination for Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros.

In exchange, they would package Ryan McMahon up and ship him out to the Lone Star State.

“Swapping Carlos Correa for McMahon helps the Astros, but as a standalone move, most of that help doesn’t come until 2028,” Parello wrote. “The trade that brought Correa back to Houston was facilitated by the Twins paying down approximately $11 million per year of his salary, bringing it down to $20 million per season through his option years, which begin in 2029.”

This move would — or should — raise concerns for New York, primarily because of Correa’s injury history.

“For the Yankees, Correa is an injury risk, and he’s no longer the 25-to-30-homer bat that he was in his younger days,” Parello further noted.

Now in his age-32 season, the veteran infielder is on the tail end of his professional career.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS and just three homers through his 32 game appearances.

In 2025, he slashed .276/.332/.402 with a .734 OPS through 144 games, split between the Minnesota Twins and the Astros.

In July 2025, the Twins traded him to Houston with cash in exchange for minor leaguer Matt Mikulski.

Yankees Could Lose McMahon

At this point, a trade involving McMahon wouldn’t come as a massive surprise — his name has been floating for a while.

He’s on a decline, and his future has become unclear.

Per AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors on Oct. 17, “Whatever the cause of his defensive downturn, it’s increasingly hard to see McMahon as the Yankees’ everyday third baseman in 2027. At the moment, he is under contract at a $16MM guaranteed salary.”

He added, “That’s ‘only’ the seventh-highest salary on New York’s payroll, but it’s still a lot of money for someone who’s never been a good hitter and whose defensive value is now in question. At the same time, there could be some hesitation on the Yankees’ part to cut ties with McMahon given their other offseason needs.”

Whether Correa is in the picture or not, New York seems likely to part ways with McMahon.

But bringing Correa aboard would be an interesting change-up.