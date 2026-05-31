By The Numbers, Yankees Have the Best Rotation in Baseball

As of right now, the New York Yankees trail the upstart Tampa Bay Rays by one and a half games for the lead in the American League East. But where they have pipped their divisional rivals is in their starting rotation.

Many would anecdotally say that the Yankees have the best starting rotation in baseball, or at least in the AL, and those people might be happy to hear that the numbers back them up. As measured by starter ERA, the Yankees are currently leading Major League Baseball with a 3.03 ERA from its starting pitchers, pipping the Rays’ 3.11 into third place around the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ 3.10.

This is not something achieved by a single ace, either. Instead, the Yankees have built a rotation with quality from top to bottom, allowing them to withstand injuries, roster shuffling and the normal ups and downs of pitching. The result has been the most effective group of starters in the whole of the majors.

Yankees’ Excellent Top Of The Rotation

The foundation starts with Max Fried. Signed to an eight-year, $218 million contract to anchor the staff, the left-hander has delivered exactly what the Yankees envisioned. Entering June, Fried has pitched to a 3.21 ERA across 61.2 innings in 10 stars, while limiting hitters to a .199 batting average and posting a sparkling 1.01 WHIP. Fried’s ability to suppress hard contact and work deep into games has provided stability at the front of the rotation, to the point that even when he is not at his sharpest, he has consistently given the Yankees a chance to win.

One of the biggest surprises has been rookie -albeit in name only – Cam Schlittler. The young right-hander emerged as one of the breakout pitchers in baseball last season, and has built on it in this one, compiling a stupendous 1.50 ERA through his first 12 starts. In 72.0 innings, Schlittler has struck out 81 batters while allowing just 48 hits and carrying an elite 0.85 WHIP, ace-level numbers backed by ace-level stuff.

Ryan Weathers has been another key contributor. Acquired in January from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, and minor league infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheu, without much national attention compared to the Fried signing, the left-hander has become a dependable source of innings and strikeouts. Through 11 starts, Weathers owns a 3.52 ERA over 64.0 innings alongside 75 strikeouts – more importantly, he has consistently kept the Yankees in games, adding depth to the rotation beyond the elite top two.

More Quality Arms Than Spots

Will Warren has also taken a major step forward. The right-hander has mimicked Weathers and posted a 3.55 ERA across 58.1 innings, exhibiting better control while recording 65 strikeouts. He has shown swing-and-miss stuff, improved command and better the confidence to attack hitters in difficult situations. The Yankees have not needed him to be a star; they have simply needed quality innings, and he has provided them consistently.

The rotation’s success becomes even more remarkable when considering that quality #2 starter Carlos Rodón and theoretical club ace Gerrit Cole have both dealt with injury interruptions. Rodón spent time on the injured list in his journey back from offseason elbow surgery before returning in May, while Cole recently made his long-awaited comeback from the Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2025. Their presence raises the ceiling of the staff even further, with six quality arms for five spots.

In the season’s second half, that depth could be what separates the Yankees from other contenders. They have received elite production from Fried and Schlittler, dependable performances from Weathers and Warren, and reinforcement from Rodón and Cole returning to the mix should benefit the bullpen, which has not been at the same level as the starters so far. The rotation has combined strikeout ability, run prevention, durability and consistency in a way no other staff in the majors has matched so far.