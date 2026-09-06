Yankees Quickly Announce José Caballero Change After Hitless Performance

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Padres in San Diego, California.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

José Caballero finished with two walks, one run (and no hits).

Yankees Quickly Announce Caballero Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/06 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Spencer Jones CF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jasson Dominguez RF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .235 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 121 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Before New York, Caballero had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 44-30 in 74 games on the road).

Following the Padres, the Yankees will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Looking At The Padres On Sunday

As for the Padres, they are currently the third-place team in the National League West with a 74-68 record in 142 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 42-29 in 71 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Padres will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday in San Diego.