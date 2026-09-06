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Yankees Quickly Announce José Caballero Change After Hitless Performance

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final game of their series with the Padres in San Diego, California.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

José Caballero finished with two walks, one run (and no hits).

Yankees Quickly Announce Caballero Change

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/06 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Spencer Jones CF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jasson Dominguez RF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Ryan McMahon 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .235 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 121 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before New York, Caballero had stops with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 celebrates with Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 in a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 44-30 in 74 games on the road).

Following the Padres, the Yankees will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Looking At The Padres On Sunday

GettyJackson Merrill #3, and Freddy Fermin #54 celebrate with Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres after his two run walk off home run to defeat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

As for the Padres, they are currently the third-place team in the National League West with a 74-68 record in 142 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 42-29 in 71 games at home).

Following the Yankees, the Padres will remain at home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday in San Diego.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Quickly Announce José Caballero Change After Hitless Performance

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