Cam Schlittler Had Funny Reaction Being Named Game 1 Starter

The New York Yankees made the huge decision of naming their Wild Card pitching rotation against the Boston Red Sox this week. MLB’s Wild Card series will see the two most hated rivals in league history having another intense showdown. Rumors of Max Fried starting Game 1 turned out to be untrue. Manager Aaron Boone revealed today that Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 and Fried will start Game 2.

More comments from Boone revealed that Schlittler found out in a hilarious moment while barely awake:

“He was half asleep on the training table. He’ll be ready to go,” Boone added. “We talked a little bit about it a couple of days ago, having not made my decision yet. But he’s excited. He wants the ball, and he’s ready to go.”

Despite being barely awake to take in the news, Schlittler got what he wanted after going public about his desire to start Game 1. Boone also shared that Gerrit Cole would start a potential “winner take all” outing if the series warrants a Game 3. Schlittler being the likely American League Cy Young winner had some Yankees upset about Fried being considered for Game 1.

Why Cam Schlittler Makes Perfect Sense For Game 1

The most obvious logic for this decision is to have your best overall pitcher starting the first game and being most rested for a potential ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Schlittler would start Game 2 and a potential Game 5 vs Tampa if the Yankees get past the Red Sox.

Another huge variable on his side is Schlittler having a great track record against the Red Sox since he joined the major leagues last season. Schlittler career stats vs Boston:

32.1 innings pitched 2 earned runs 39 strikeouts

The dominant outings show that Schlittler loves playing against the team he grew up rooting for as a Massachusetts kid. Schlittler has gone on the record about how much he enjoys defeating the Red Sox today. Last season’s Wild Card series saw Schlittler outperforming Connelly Early in the winner take all Game 3. Yankees fans hope to see a similar masterpiece on Tuesday night vs Boston.

What Happens To Carlos Rodon?

The biggest question about the Yankees wild card roster after the rotation was named involved Carlos Rodon. An incredible 1.89 ERA since returning from injury sees Rodon as arguably the best pitcher in the rotation over those seven starts.

However, Boone opted to go with the three obvious pitchers who have proven they deserve the nods more than Rodon. The Yankees are expected to have Rodon in the bullpen in case they need him before the late relievers David Bednar and Brent Headrick.

Fellow starting pitcher Ryan Weathers has been working his way back from an injury and hopes to join the bullpen for the Wild Card series. The Yankees may be safer here and keep Weathers working until they hopefully advance to the ALDS. Boone has the positive problem of many good pitchers available and being forced to pick between them.