Yankees’ Carlos Rodon Makes Feelings Clear on George Lombard Jr.

The New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday, and the win pushed New York to 70-55 on the season. It also strengthened their hold on the top wild-card spot in the American League.

On the mound, Carlos Rodon made his first start since June 28, working back from left elbow inflammation.

He wasn’t alone out there. One player behind him made sure of that.

Rodon’s Return Gets a Boost From Lombard

Rodon allowed one run on two hits across four innings, and the outing had a few tense moments along the way. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, getting Carlos Narvaez swinging and then Jackson Holliday looking on a call that needed a replay challenge from Austin Wells to confirm. Coby Mayo tied the game with a solo homer in the third, and Rodon escaped with no further damage.

Manager Aaron Boone sent him back out for a fourth inning, and that’s when George Lombard Jr. made the defensive play of the night. Lombard ranged to his right on a sharp ground ball from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, then fired an off-balance throw across his body to get the out.

Rodon’s reaction on the broadcast needed no translation. He was blown away, and it showed.

A Rookie Making an Early Impression

Lombard is 21 years old and just three weeks into his major league career, having debuted on Aug. 4. He’s already shown he can handle the glove work at shortstop, taking over for Anthony Volpe and making it look easy.

He backed it up at the plate Tuesday, too, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. On the season, Lombard is hitting .293 with two homers and three RBIs in 41 at-bats, numbers that have made him a bright spot for a lineup that’s been without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton for stretches this season.

What Rodon’s Health Means for the Yankees

Rodon’s return matters beyond one strong outing. He carried a 3.30 ERA across 46 1/3 innings before the injury, and the Yankees need that production back for the stretch run. His health became even more important after Max Fried landed on the injury list Monday.

Having a healthy Rodon paired with a shortstop who can make plays like Lombard’s gives New York a boost heading toward October.

Final Word for the Yankees

Rodon looked sharp in his return, even with the bumps along the way. Lombard made sure the outing ended well.

The Yankees are getting contributions from a rookie who debuted less than three weeks ago. That’s a good problem to have with the postseason picture taking shape.

If Rodon stays healthy and Lombard keeps playing like this, New York’s got two answers it didn’t have a month ago.