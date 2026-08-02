Yankees Provide Carlos Rodon Injury Update Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees got good news on one of their starting pitchers ahead of the trade deadline. Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports that left-hander Carlos Rodon has progressed to live batting practice.

Rodon will throw a live session on Monday, August 3, at Yankee Stadium. Injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be one of the hitters participating in the session.

This serves as the next step in Rodon’s rehab from a left elbow injury. Last time out, he faced live hitters in Double-A Somerset on July 29 while the club was in Chicago. He threw two innings and 30 pitches in that simulated game.

Most likely, he’ll ramp up to a target of three innings and 45 pitches next time out. Assuming all goes well, he’s probably a late-August return for the Yankees.

Two separate stints on the injured list have limited Rodon to just nine starts this season. However, he’s been effective with a 3.30 ERA and a 3.44 FIP across 46.2 innings.

Yankees Provide Carlos Rodon Health Update Ahead of Trade Deadline

There hasn’t been a point in the 2026 season where the Yankees’ starting rotation has been at full strength. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Max Fried have been shelved due to injuries at various points.

Despite the injuries, New York has featured a strong rotation for much of the season. That has to do with 2026 breakout ace Cam Schlittler, who’s now the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. The club has also gotten quality innings out of Ryan Weathers and Will Warren.

Additionally, another rotation option appears to be on a similar track. Clarke Schmidt, who is working back from Tommy John surgery, will throw on August 4. Stanton will face Schmidt as well.

With Rodon and Schmidt progressing in their rehab, that gives the Yankees more internal starting pitcher depth. That could afford them the opportunity to address other areas, especially with Tarik Skubal now a Dodger.

At this point, the Yankees are better suited to focus on upgrading their bullpen and reinforcing a lineup beset with injuries.