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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Pirates Series

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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 6: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 6, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the first of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 6th) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

John Fanta of NBC Sports wrote: “On a night where the Yankees really needed to find a way, Jazz Chisholm delivered what proved to be the game-winning bomb. Excellent performance by New York’s bullpen capped off by David Bednar, who shut the door on the Dodgers for a 2-1 victory.”

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

GettyDalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on as Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/20 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jasson Dominguez RF 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, 49 runs and 26 stolen bases in 94 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with his teammates in the dugout during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees come into the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 55-44 record in 99 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 24-22 in 46 games at home).

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyPaul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 19, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Pirates come into play as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 52-48 record in 100 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 25-24 in 49 games on the road away from PNC Park).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Pirates Series

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