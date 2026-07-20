New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Pirates Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the first of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 6th) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

John Fanta of NBC Sports wrote: “On a night where the Yankees really needed to find a way, Jazz Chisholm delivered what proved to be the game-winning bomb. Excellent performance by New York’s bullpen capped off by David Bednar, who shut the door on the Dodgers for a 2-1 victory.”

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 07/20 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 6. Jasson Dominguez RF 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero SS”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .224 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, 49 runs and 26 stolen bases in 94 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 55-44 record in 99 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 24-22 in 46 games at home).

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Pirates come into play as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 52-48 record in 100 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 25-24 in 49 games on the road away from PNC Park).