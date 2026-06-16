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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before White Sox Series

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BOSTON, MA - JULY 28: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees waves to fans before their game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chisholm, recently acquired on July 27, 2024 by the Yankees via a trade with the Miami Marlins, will play in his first game as a Yankee. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 8-3 (in Canada).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJosé Caballero #72 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees greet fans after their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/16 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Paul Goldschmidt DH 4. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. Jose Caballero RF 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. J.C. Escarra C 9. Anthony Volpe SS”

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup (and hitting 4th).

He is currently batting .229 with 55 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 35 runs and 20 stolen bases in 67 games.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his third season playing for New York.

GettySecond baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double during the 9th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Eric Hubbs: “Dominguez really couldn’t have had that tooth pulled yesterday?”

@dannymusicdood: “They gotta be showcasing volpe. I just don’t understand why they keep putting him out there”

@shell895: “Smh… Volpe again… Caballero in RF… Just win!”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after a foul ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Matthew Nethercott: “Yankees today with Dominguez out after getting his tooth pulled”

@Sal440M: “Randal Grichuck gonna hit three home runs tonight cause all of a sudden he plays better when he’s not in Yankees pinstripes”

@DudeRanch_Enema: “Rice mashes RHP. Goldy doesn’t. You’ve been playing Goldy consistently at leadoff and Rice 3-4. You play Volpe who can’t hit instead of Cabby@ SS and Dominguez in CF and Jones in RF. All of this against a good team. I just don’t get it anymore.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into the night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 43-27 record in 70 games.

They have gone 19-12 in the 31 games they have played at home in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before White Sox Series

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