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New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement After Win Over Rockies

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a home run against Tyler Holton #87 of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In Aaron Judge’s second game back since returning from an 84-game injured list stint, the New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Judge went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout before being removed from the game. For now, Judge isn’t playing full games because the Yankees want to ease him back into playing regularly since he didn’t go on a minor-league rehab stint.

Following New York’s victory, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a statement on Judge.

New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Drops Aaron Judge Quote

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees high five after a two run home run during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Via SNY Yankees on X:

Cody Bellinger was asked if he’s noticed if he and his teammates are being pitched differently with the return of Aaron Judge

“It’s always hard to feel that in the moment. Having him in the lineup and his presence alone is just a huge boost for this team”

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs in Judge’s first game back on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. Hits Grand Slam in Yankees’ 6-1 Win Over Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees George Lombard Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees grounds out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit his first career grand slam to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead in Wednesday’s win over the Rockies. It marked New York’s first grand slam of the season.

First baseman Luis Garcia Jr. got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run.

Second Baseman Connor Norby hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Rockies on the board.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single as Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies defends in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the eighth inning, Bellinger hit his solo home run to give New York an insurance run.

Right-hander Will Warren made the start for the Yankees on Wednesday. He allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings. John Schreiber, Paul Blackburn and Michael Fulmer each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Will Warren #29 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Tomoyuki Sugano started for Colorado. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while collected five strikeouts over six innings. Juan Mejia surrendered one run over two innings of relief for the Rockies.

The finale of the three-game series between the Yankees and Rockies at Yankee Stadium is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement After Win Over Rockies

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