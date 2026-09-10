New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement After Win Over Rockies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a home run against Tyler Holton #87 of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
In Aaron Judge’s second game back since returning from an 84-game injured list stint, the New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
Judge went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout before being removed from the game. For now, Judge isn’t playing full games because the Yankees want to ease him back into playing regularly since he didn’t go on a minor-league rehab stint.
Following New York’s victory, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a statement on Judge.
New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Drops Aaron Judge Quote
Tomoyuki Sugano started for Colorado. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while collected five strikeouts over six innings. Juan Mejia surrendered one run over two innings of relief for the Rockies.
The finale of the three-game series between the Yankees and Rockies at Yankee Stadium is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Cody Bellinger made a statement on Aaron Judge after the New York Yankees' 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement After Win Over Rockies