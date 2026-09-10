New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement After Win Over Rockies

In Aaron Judge’s second game back since returning from an 84-game injured list stint, the New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Judge went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout before being removed from the game. For now, Judge isn’t playing full games because the Yankees want to ease him back into playing regularly since he didn’t go on a minor-league rehab stint.

Following New York’s victory, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a statement on Judge.

New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Drops Aaron Judge Quote

Via SNY Yankees on X:

Cody Bellinger was asked if he’s noticed if he and his teammates are being pitched differently with the return of Aaron Judge

“It’s always hard to feel that in the moment. Having him in the lineup and his presence alone is just a huge boost for this team”

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs in Judge’s first game back on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. Hits Grand Slam in Yankees’ 6-1 Win Over Rockies

Shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit his first career grand slam to give the Yankees a 5-0 lead in Wednesday’s win over the Rockies. It marked New York’s first grand slam of the season.

First baseman Luis Garcia Jr. got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run.

Second Baseman Connor Norby hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Rockies on the board.

In the eighth inning, Bellinger hit his solo home run to give New York an insurance run.

Right-hander Will Warren made the start for the Yankees on Wednesday. He allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings. John Schreiber, Paul Blackburn and Michael Fulmer each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Tomoyuki Sugano started for Colorado. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while collected five strikeouts over six innings. Juan Mejia surrendered one run over two innings of relief for the Rockies.

The finale of the three-game series between the Yankees and Rockies at Yankee Stadium is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.