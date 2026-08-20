New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Update Before Baltimore Orioles Game

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series against the Baltimore Orioles before taking on another AL opponent: the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to their final game against the Orioles, they offered a big update on Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees are still second in the AL East, 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the Boston Red Sox are hot on their tails.

New York Yankees Offer Update on Cody Bellinger

Prior to the final game of the series between these two clubs, the Yankees offered an update on their outfielder.

“Today, INF/OF Cody Bellinger commences a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the Yankees PR team put out in a social media post.

The move was also reported on the MLB transactions log: “New York Yankees sent LF Cody Bellinger on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

Looking at Cody Bellinger’s Season

Bellinger has had something of a down year since returning to the Yankees.

Despite electing for free agency in the offseason, the outfielder returned to New York.

So far, Bellinger has played 102 games this year. He has collected 11 home runs, 97 hits, 53 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The 31-year-old holds a .259 batting average for the season.

These numbers are on pace to be down a bit from last year. In 2025, Bellinger knocked 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases to go along with a .272 batting average in his first season with the Yankees.

Before coming to New York, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Series Finale

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game as the Yankees go for the series sweep:

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole.

And fighting to stave off a sweep, here is the lineup for the Orioles:

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish.

Regardless of whether they win or not, it is good news to hear about Bellinger’s rehab assignment, and to come out of their divisional series with at least two wins.