Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Update Before Baltimore Orioles Game

  • 243 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cody Bellinger
Getty
The New York Yankees offered up a big update on Cody Bellinger before their final game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their series against the Baltimore Orioles before taking on another AL opponent: the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to their final game against the Orioles, they offered a big update on Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees are still second in the AL East, 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the Boston Red Sox are hot on their tails.

New York Yankees Offer Update on Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a double against Jonathan Bowlan #52 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Prior to the final game of the series between these two clubs, the Yankees offered an update on their outfielder.

“Today, INF/OF Cody Bellinger commences a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the Yankees PR team put out in a social media post.

The move was also reported on the MLB transactions log: “New York Yankees sent LF Cody Bellinger on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

Looking at Cody Bellinger’s Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Bellinger has had something of a down year since returning to the Yankees.

Despite electing for free agency in the offseason, the outfielder returned to New York.

So far, Bellinger has played 102 games this year. He has collected 11 home runs, 97 hits, 53 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The 31-year-old holds a .259 batting average for the season.

These numbers are on pace to be down a bit from last year. In 2025, Bellinger knocked 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases to go along with a .272 batting average in his first season with the Yankees.

Before coming to New York, Bellinger played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles: Series Finale

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 19: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts during a review in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 19, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. The review resulted in the play being a foul ball. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game as the Yankees go for the series sweep:

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole.

And fighting to stave off a sweep, here is the lineup for the Orioles:

Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish.

Regardless of whether they win or not, it is good news to hear about Bellinger’s rehab assignment, and to come out of their divisional series with at least two wins.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

4 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Update Before Baltimore Orioles Game

Notify of
4 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x