New York Yankees’ Latest Candidate Rumors Float Amid Aaron Boone Buzz

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone is facing heat after their postseason elimination.

They haven’t won a World Series since 2009, extending their dreadful drought for yet another season.

Boone has been at the helm since 2018, but fans want him out now.

While it seems unlikely to lose his job this offseason, it never hurts to ponder the what-ifs.

Who Could Take Over for Yankees’ Aaron Boone?

Hypothetically, if Boone were to get fired, here are a few of the names floating around as replacements:

Buck Showalter

Showalter served as New York’s manager from 1992 to 1995.

Following his stint with the Yankees, he managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News suggested firing Boone and calling up Showalter.

“I would then place a call to Buck Showalter, a fountain of baseball knowledge and insight, and ask him to come back home to the Bronx, where it all began for him in 1992, and straighten out this ballclub and the culture,” he wrote.

His experience alone would be beneficial, but it would also raise a few eyebrows.

Nonetheless, he did play a major role in laying a solid foundation for the Yankees all those years ago.

George Lombard Sr.

An interesting managerial pitch was tossed by Stephen Parello of FanSided last week regarding a Yankees-George Lombard Sr. possibility.

“The connection to the Yankees is obvious,” he explained. “George Lombard Sr. is the father of New York’s prized 21-year-old shortstop George Lombard Jr. But his case for the job goes deeper than reverse nepotism. Lombard Sr. also worked with Cody Bellinger when Bellinger was with the Dodgers and the elder Lombard was on the coaching staff. He’s been on Team USA’s WBC coaching staff, too.”

Between the Lombard Jr. and Bellinger connection, there would be great familiarity with New York’s ballclub.

But this alone wouldn’t be enough to convince the front office to hire him; not to mention, he’s currently the Detroit Tigers‘ bench coach, which adds an additional hoop to jump through.

Alex Cora

As controversial as this move would be, given the historic Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently put the subject on the table.

Cora was dismissed by Boston in April 2026, and he’s since stated that he plans to step away from managing in 2027.

But we’ve seen stranger things unfold in the major leagues.

It’s worth noting, however, that Cora’s name has also been floating in Houston Astros‘ rumors after the dismissal of Joe Espada.

Cora landing in New York seems unlikely, but again, nothing is truly impossible in baseball.

Yankees Need a Turning Point

Sure, New York reached the postseason. But it wasn’t a deep run, and it’s not the first time they’ve faced early elimination under Boone.

Until changes are made — whether to the staff or the roster — criticism will continue pouring in.

The Yankees have some heavy decisions to make this offseason.

How will they choose to navigate their upcoming weeks?