MLB Free Agent Rumors: Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham & More

The New York Yankees have an exhaustive list of impending free agents.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt are only three of those entering free agency.

Here’s everything we’re seeing about New York’s trio in the latest MLB rumors.

Where the Yankees Stand in Recent Free Agency Rumors

On Jazz Chisholm Jr…

Perhaps one of the most prominent free agents right now is 28-year-old Chisholm.

The prolific second baseman wrapped up his 2026 campaign slashing .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games. He posted 15 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

On Oct. 11, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote, “Chisholm has been productive during his time in New York, but it feels like the Yankees are ready to move on with one of their other options at second base.”

It’s looking more likely that Chisholm will ship out, but where?

Per Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Angels would be a decent fit.

As he noted on Oct. 13, “The Angels are just one of many teams that would have to be interested in such a deal. They are in need of help at the keystone, specifically, and upside on offense, generally. Chisholm can provide both, and some energy to boot.

“Depending on when the sale is finalized, signing Chisholm would also be a relatively low-risk way for Stan Kroenke to ingratiate himself with his new fanbase. Even if a one-year deal for Chisholm is valued at $20-plus million, he can afford it.”

But the competition would be intense; other viable suitors include the Detroit Tigers, the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres, to name a few.

On Trent Grisham…

When Chisholm isn’t floating in rumors, 29-year-old Grisham is.

This year, he slashed .211/.308/.395 with a .703 OPS and 18 homers through 121 games. He registered 19 doubles, two triples and 59 RBIs along the way.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report unveiled his landing spots for Grisham, naming the Houston Astros, the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners as his top destinations.

He emphasized how unlikely a reunion between Grisham and the Yankees would be, particularly with Spencer Jones poised to slide in next to Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in 2027.

Reuter isn’t alone in thinking Grisham will be on the move. In fact, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic took a similar stance.

“His free agency will be interesting to monitor because no team should view him as a center fielder anymore,” he explained. “The Yankees need to move on, but I’m unsure whether Spencer Jones should be the everyday center fielder in 2027.”

Parting ways comes with risk, as the Yankees would need to heavily rely on 25-year-old Jones.

To be candid, though, retaining Grisham is just as risky.

On Paul Goldschmidt…

If Kirschner is deemed correct, Chisholm and Grisham won’t be the only ones leaving New York.

“Goldschmidt did his job and then some this season,” he added. “The Yankees signed him to hit lefties, and he kept mashing. He finished with a 168 wRC+ against lefties in 2026, but from a roster-building perspective, keeping him may not make sense.

“Goldschmidt, 39, said after the season ended that he would like to keep playing, but it would be a tough fit to keep him on the roster.”

The first baseman wrapped up his season with a slash line of .252/.313/.452 with a .765 OPS and 18 home runs across 105 games.

Although he plans to return for another season, he could find himself with another franchise.

New York Yankees Now Enter the Offseason

When New York entered its Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, it stood a strong chance of making a deep run in the postseason.

While the Yankees swept the series, they did anything but in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After Game 3, New York was eliminated while the Rays advanced to the ALCS — they’re now playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Now in the offseason, the Yankees are quickly approaching hot stove season.

Transactions will soon start flying off the board, which could leave the organization with major gaps on its roster.