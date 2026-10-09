Michael Kay Drops Honest Quote on Yankees GM Brian Cashman After ALDS Loss

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB postseason Wednesday when they fell 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays, completing a sweep in the ALDS.

The Yankees now face plenty of questions entering the offseason as their World Series title drought extends to 17 consecutive seasons. General manager Brian Cashman will have to find many of the answers.

Michael Kay Drops Honest Quote on Cashman

During his daily “Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York Radio, YES Network announcer Michael Kay discussed the expectations Yankees fans have for the team to succeed year after year.

Amid those comments, Kay revealed that fans sometimes accuse him of being “afraid” to criticize Cashman. He addressed those accusations Thursday.

“People come to this radio show and they want me to have all the answers,” Kay said. “And they always want me to agree with them. And if I don’t agree with them well then I’m on the payroll, I have no guts, I’m in Cashman’s pocket, I’m a afraid of Brian Cashman… I love that one too. I’m afraid of Brian Cashman. Why would I be afraid of Brian Cashman. I’ve known Brian Cashman for 40 years. He does not have control of my job at all. If I say something that he doesn’t like, he’s man enough to pick up the phone and we’ll have enough spirited argument about it. But Brian Cashman is not in my line of authority.”

Michael Kay is on the money once again. https://t.co/GBufBaSagM — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 8, 2026

Kay Defends Cashman’s Job

While Kay felt the need to address fans’ remarks about how he talks about Cashman, the comments came after he defended the Yankees GM earlier this week following a dreadful Game 2 loss. New York arguably played its worst game of the season.

“Because while Yankee fans think, or you think the game has passed Brian by, most teams. I’d say 29 of the 30 would sign up for being in the playoffs every single year,” Kay said. “So when you say he wouldn’t get a job, I’m holding back laughing… he’s considered one of the most proficient GMs in all of the game. Is it a black mark that they haven’t won a championship since 2009? Yes. But is it a big star on his resume that every single year since 2009 they’ve had an opportunity or a chance to win a World Series.”