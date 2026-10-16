MLB Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s New York Yankees Future

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason after getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

While they lost 4-3 in Game 3, one of the big bright spots was the play of Anthony Volpe.

He had an up-and-down season that saw him in Triple-A twice.

That said, Volpe had two hits, one RBI and one run in the elimination game.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Insider Makes Statement About Anthony Volpe’s Future

During his second stint with New York this year (after returning from Triple-A), he played second base due to the fact that George Lombard Jr. took over at shortstop.

This week, Joel Sherman of The New York Post (via Schein Time) spoke about Volpe.

Sherman: “So there’s got to be a lot of positions that you start to try to fill not making a lot of money, and because of that I think Volpe will be the second baseman. I think he was a better version of himself at that position. I think it’s the right position for him. I don’t think he has the arm for shortstop. I think it takes some pressure off of him. I don’t know. Will he ever be a consistent offensive guy? Will he ever get to a profile? Whoever in the Yankee organization convinced a 5-foot-8 guy that he should be a lift-and-launch guy, instead of what he was as an amateur, how he got drafted in the first round, which was a use-the-whole-field guy. I think that guy was fired. He should be fired twice. But I think that there is a Caleb Durbin-like player in Anthony Volpe who’s a good everyday player who, for not a lot of money, could solve second base for a while standing next to Lombard Jr. at shortstop.”

Play

Volpe finished the year batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.