Yankees Land $15 Million 3.30 ERA Starter in Trade Idea

The New York Yankees can’t stay healthy. It’s been something the organization has dealt with in recent years, but the injuries to the starting rotation already are less than ideal. Gerrit Cole is out for the season, Luis Gil will miss time, and there are more injuries.

For the Yankees, there’s no reason not to trade for another arm now. Ownership can complain about their payroll all they want, but the Yankees need pitching. Why have this expensive payroll just to let the season go to waste?

The options aren’t what they were a few weeks ago, but the Yankees could get creative. One name that makes sense? Erick Fedde, who MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided named as an option.

“Then there’s the trade market, where rival executives admit the pickings are very slim. All offseason, the Padres were listening to inquiries on right-hander Dylan Cease. But team officials have made it clear that they want to go into Opening Day with both Cease and Michael King, essentially taking them out of the trade market.

“One possibility is the St. Louis Cardinals’ Erick Fedde. He established himself with the Chicago White Sox last season, prompting him to be one of the most coveted names on the trade market. He struggled after the trade to St. Louis and considering the Cardinals’ desire to shed salary and give their young players an opportunity, Fedde could make sense for the Yankees,” Murray wrote.

Why Haven’t the Yankees Added Anyone?

The New York Yankees don’t want to spend much more money. If they get rid of Marcus Stroman, they’d have more to spend, but right now, Stroman is needed. Fans might not trust him much to perform, and while that’s a bit unfair, considering he’s been an above-average arm for most of his career, there are better options available.

Fedde would be one of them, and he isn’t that expensive, only set to make $7.5 million in 2025. However, according to Murray, the Yankees’ “most likely option” will be giving an internal option a chance or making a minor move.

“The most likely option has always been the Yankees either 1) going with what they have internally or 2) making a minor move, whether that be a small trade or signing a player who opts out of their non-roster contract with another team,” Murray wrote.

Yankees Dealing With Another Injury

The New York Yankees are now dealing with the potential loss of Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt, a right-handed starter, was scratched from his Spring Training start on March 17 due to shoulder soreness.