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Former Rookie Of The Year Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The teams split their two games on Friday.

Former Rookie Of The Year Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Michael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the regular season over on Sunday, it’s worth noting that Michael Fulmer will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyMichael Fulmer #43 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Fulmer signed with the Yankees during the middle of the 2026 season.

He has gone 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 games.

The 33-year-old also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year.

Looking At Fulmer’s Career

GettyBob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, presents Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers with the Larry Doby Legacy Award for American League Rookie of the Year before game two of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on July 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2016, Fulmer won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 and Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fulmer followed up his rookie season by making the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

He finished his Tigers tenure going 32-43 with a 3.90 ERA in 178 games.

Following Detroit, Fulmer also had stops with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins (in addition to the Angels and Yankees).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 46-34 in 80 games at home).

Next week, the Yankees will open up a playoff series with Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Rookie Of The Year Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

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