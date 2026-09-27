Former Rookie Of The Year Will Be A Yankees Free Agent This Winter

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

The teams split their two games on Friday.

Former Rookie Of The Year Will Be A Yankees Free Agent

With the regular season over on Sunday, it’s worth noting that Michael Fulmer will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Fulmer signed with the Yankees during the middle of the 2026 season.

He has gone 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 games.

The 33-year-old also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year.

Looking At Fulmer’s Career

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2016, Fulmer won the American League Rookie of The Year Award.

Fulmer followed up his rookie season by making the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

He finished his Tigers tenure going 32-43 with a 3.90 ERA in 178 games.

Following Detroit, Fulmer also had stops with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins (in addition to the Angels and Yankees).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 46-34 in 80 games at home).

Next week, the Yankees will open up a playoff series with Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.