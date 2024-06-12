Yankees Named as Landing Spot for Trade Deadline’s ‘Most Desirable Pitcher’

With a 17-51 record to begin 2024, the Chicago White Sox are surefire sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet will be a popular target among contenders hoping to bolster their pitching staff. Could the New York Yankees be a realistic destination for the 24-year-old left-hander?

As trade rumors swirl, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked the hurler’s top 10 landing spots and placed the Yankees eighth. “Garrett and Gerrit? That has a nice ring to it, and pairing Gerrit Cole with Crochet would allow the Yankees to steel their rotation against regression from its AL-leading 2.78 ERA,” he said.

Crochet missed the 2022 season because of Tommy John surgery. His 2023 campaign was limited to 12.2 innings because of multiple trips to the injured list. He’s healthy now, though, and the results have been excellent.

Despite playing for one of baseball’s worst teams, Crochet has compiled a 6-5 record with a 3.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. After spending his first three seasons as a reliever, the White Sox have been using him exclusively as a starter. His value has increased so much that Rymer said he could be the “most desirable pitcher” on the trading block this summer.

The Yankees Don’t Have a Huge Need for Crochet

Every MLB team could use more pitching. And since Crochet will likely be one of the most popular pitchers leading up to the deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will likely at least check in to do his due diligence.

New York’s current rotation includes Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Cody Poteet, Nestor Cortes and Luis Gil, per FanGraphs’ Roster Resource. And then there’s staff ace Gerrit Cole, who is close to getting activated off the injury list. Gaining top-tier rotation depth by acquiring someone like Crochet is a worthy exercise for any team hoping to make a deep run into October. However, it doesn’t seem like a huge need for them.

Rymer also mentioned that unless New York has to deal with another pitching injury, upgrading the rotation probably isn’t the club’s top priority. But then again, maybe the Yankees view him as best served for their bullpen in the short term. While talking about potentially upgrading the right side of the Bombers’ infield on June 11, The Athletic’s Jim Duquette tossed that in as a possibility.

“The Yankees will be monitoring the right side of their infield with hopes that first baseman Anthony Rizzo (.624 OPS) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (.640) start providing more offensive production than they have over the first two-plus months of the season,” he said. “If they don’t, the Yankees will at least consider upgrading there at the deadline. Also, don’t be surprised if New York adds bullpen depth.”

Chicago’s Asking Price for Crochet Is Likely Very High

Heading into this past winter, Dylan Cease was another White Sox pitcher who saw his name constantly circulated in trade rumors. Chicago held firm on a high asking price and waited until February to trade him to the San Diego Padres.

The situation with Crochet is different, but there could be some parallels based on his contract situation. According to Spotrac, the left-hander is only making $800K this season and is under team control through 2026. Combining his solid 2024 performance with his low salary and future contract status, it’s likely that the White Sox will ask interested teams for a hefty prospect package in return.

For the Yankees, does that mean Chicago will once again insist on having top prospect Spencer Jones included? He was part of Getz’s ask when discussing Cease with Cashman, but that was a non-starter for New York.