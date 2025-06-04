Yankees Land Gerrit Cole Replacement in Trade Idea With Diamondbacks

After the news broke that New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole would require Tommy John Surgery, there were immediate questions about whether the Yankees’ pitching staff had enough firepower to lead the club to a successful season.

Almost 60 games into the 2025 season, the Yankees have received excellent performances at the top of their starting rotation, led by offseason signee Max Fried and the rejuvenated Carlos Rodon.

Still, New York’s World Series aspirations may prompt the front office, including general manager Brian Cashman, to seek an additional starting pitcher at or before the July 31 trade deadline.

Evaluating Diamondbacks’ Starting Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 29-31, and a losing record in June could push them further away from one of the National League’s three Wild Card spots. The Diamondbacks’ losing ways could lead them to become sellers at the trade deadline, potentially sparking interest from the New York Yankees.

The NL West club recently lost starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, leaving the struggling Zac Gallen as their top arm in the rotation.

FanSided’s Michael Brakebill identified Gallen, an impending free agent, as a player the Diamondbacks could move in a mid-season trade if the club’s record does not improve over the coming weeks.

“Currently being paid just $13.5 million by the Diamondbacks, long-time staff ace Zac Gallen is experiencing a down year,” Brakebill wrote. “He will likely receive interest at the deadline if available, but he will not be every team’s first option unless he turns things around between now and then. Although Gallen’s FIP (4.58) is lower than his ERA (5.54), he is still well off from his career 3.29 ERA he had going in 2025.”

Brakebill noted Gallen’s statistics from 2024 to 2025, including his increased walk rate, which is negatively affecting his WHIP.

“The big red flag here is the walk rate, which began to plummet in 2024 but has risen to an awful level in 2025. At Gallen’s best, he was recording walk rates of 5.6-6.6 percent between 2022-23, and this is a significant catalyst for the lack of production this season,” Brakebill wrote.

“Blaming bad luck and FIP is only part of it. Gallen must get back to doing what he does best, minimizing base runners. In 2022, Gallen’s 0.913 WHIP led the National League, and his 1.395 WHIP in 2025 isn’t even on the same planet.”

Yankees Could be Suitable Trade Fit for Gallen

While Brakebill made no connection between Gallen and the New York Yankees, Newsweek’s Aaliyan Mohammed sees the Yankees as one team that could show interest in the veteran’s services, at least for half a season.

“The Yankees could view Gallen as a player who can help them. They should be getting [Luis] Gil back at some point, and having Gallen in the middle of the rotation would help them get through October,” wrote Mohammed.

“Gallen is in the final year of his deal, and Spotrac projects him to sign a six-year, $116 million deal in free agency. After giving Burnes a $210 million deal, the Diamondbacks may be willing to let Gallen walk.”

Adding Gallen to the Yankees’ postseason rotation could give opposing teams a lot of trouble, especially if Fried and Rodon continue to post well above average numbers, and Gil performs like he did last season, when he won the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award.