Yankees Trade Idea Lands Luke Weaver Fill-In

Right when it seemed like the New York Yankees had resolved their closer situation, Luke Weaver strained his hamstring.

Weaver is now on the 15-day injured list, and despite his insistence on an immediate return, it appears he will remain sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The 31-year-old has been magnificent since once again assuming the closer role, with a 1.05 ERA, a 3.04 FIP, eight saves, and 24 strikeouts to seven walks over 25 and 2/3 innings.

The Yankees can rely on a closer-by-committee approach until Weaver’s return, and perhaps Devin Williams can regain his confidence at the end of games. One of New York’s marquee offseason acquisitions, Williams was dreadful as the closer, recording an 11.25 ERA, a 3.70 FIP, and eight strikeouts to seven walks over 10 appearances.

He has excelled as Weaver’s set-up man, and while this is a major opportunity to reassert himself as a premier closer, the Yankees could be better off leaving him in his current spot.

While the bullpen has a combined ERA of 3.70, good for 13th in the Majors, the front office could seek external help to navigate this period sans Weaver. If they choose that route, Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals should be atop their wishlist.

A Top Option

Here is what Jeff Passan of ESPN had to say about the Washington Nationals’ potential trade deadline outlook:

“The Nationals don’t have a whole lot at the upper levels of their minor league system, which makes parlaying their near-.500 record into a postseason run unlikely. They also don’t have much desirable major league talent they’re willing to move. Finnegan will be a good high-leverage option for a contender. Perhaps a team takes on Michael Soroka and sticks him in the bullpen, where he was excellent last year. Amed Rosario is a lefty-crushing utility man, and he’ll find a home. Nathaniel Lowe‘s $10 million-plus salary is a hindrance, but he’s on a 110-RBI pace.

There is no Soto return — or even a fraction of it — coming. Sooner rather than later the Nationals need to bump the payroll and complement James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, all of whom have been excellent. For now, though, the Nationals are close enough to contention to see it but far enough that it feels a ways away.”

The Finnegan Cost

This trade idea temporarily fills the Weaver hole while simultaneously bolstering the New York Yankees’ October bullpen:

Yankees receive: RHP Kyle Finnegan

Nationals receive: INF Jorbit Vivas (No. 19), RHP Clayton Beeter (No. 20)

This price is a tad steep for a guy in Finnegan on a one-year, albeit $6 million deal. However, he has sneakily emerged as one of the most dominant and trustworthy relievers in baseball since his 2020 debut.

Over 312 outings and 311 innings, the 33-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, a 4.13 FIP, and 104 saves. 2025 has been no different, as Finnegan, even for a struggling Washington squad, has a 2.61 ERA and a 2.64 FIP.

Meanwhile, Vivas is an intriguing and versatile infield piece, but one that is easy to depart with given Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return, D.J. LeMahieu’s versatility, and Oswald Peraza still occupying a depth role. Beeter has been sharp in Triple-A, too, boasting a 1.13 ERA over eight games, but is worthy of the sacrifice.

Finnegan is a luxury, not a necessity, but New York has never been afraid to indulge in talent.