Yankees Urged to Keep Spencer Jones in Center Field, Even if Grisham Returns

The New York Yankees may have a roster conundrum if Trent Grisham returns in time for the MLB postseason.

But they should keep Spencer Jones in place, at least according to beat writer Chris Kirschner.

Kirschner spelled out why the Yankees should start Jones in center field when their playoff run opens, likely in the American League Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees lead the Red Sox by 2.5 games for the first AL wild-card spot, and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by four games with 19 games left. Grisham was placed on the injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which could cause him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Yankees Urged to Keep Spencer Jones in Center Field Even if Trent Grisham Is Healthy

Playing a rookie in center field of a playoff series is a potentially terrifying development, especially when you consider the fact Jones only has 199 at-bats in the majors since he was called up in June.

But Jones has an OPS+ of 112 and has carried the Yankees’ offense without Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton. That’s why Kirschner suggested keeping Jones in the lineup especially against left-handed pitching.

“He entered Sunday’s game with a 220 wRC+ against southpaws,” Kirschner wrote for The Athletic. “Earlier in the year, the Yankees viewed Jones as a platoon bat, with nearly all of his playing time coming against right-handers. With Grisham out, Jones will play almost every day, no matter who is on the mound.”

This year, Grisham has struggled against lefties. He has just a .691 OPS with three home runs against lefties, as opposed to 15 homers against righty pitching. That’s another edge for Jones.

“The Red Sox have several lefties they could throw in a best-of-three series, including starters Payton Tolle, Ranger Suárez and Jake Bennett, and high-leverage relievers Aroldis Chapman and Erik Miller,” Kirschner wrote. “Garrett Crochet could also return from injury and pitch out of the bullpen.”

Spencer Jones Also Could Lengthen the Yankees’ Lineup in October

Jones primarily has batted in the No. 6 or 7 hole this season, but that seems likely to stabilize with Aaron Judge set to return from a four-month absence due to a rib injury.

Assuming Judge returns Tuesday, this could be the Yankees lineup moving forward.

That is a left-hand-heavy lineup, but Jones’ ability to hit lefties mitigates any angst about stacking four left-handers at the bottom of the Yankees’ lineup. Plus, righty Paul Goldschmidt available off the bench to pinch hit, for either Wells or McMahon, or start against lefties changes the complexion.

But having Jones in the No. 8 spot behind Wells would give the Yankees a run producer at the bottom of the lineup. Jones has nine stolen bases too, which means batting him toward the bottom of the lineup could put the top of the Yankees’ lineup — Rice, Judge and Bellinger — in a position to drive him in.