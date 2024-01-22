Asking Price for Yankees’ Latest Pitching Target Revealed in New Report

The New York Yankees are emerging as a likely destination for free agent relief pitcher Héctor Neris and MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY has cited anonymous sources to report his asking price as “one or two years at $7-11 million per year.”

Martino added that the New York Mets and other teams have also had “serious interest” in adding Neris, but outlined the frontrunner case for the Yankees.

“The sources pointed to the win-now Yankees as a more likely fit for the 34-year-old Neris,” Marino wrote. “Given that the Yankees are all in on trying to win a World Series this year, Neris’ big-game experience in Houston and Philadelphia — and willingness to pitch in any inning that manager Aaron Boone sees fit — makes him a natural for their roster.”

Though the Yankees have bolstered their pitching staff by adding Marcus Stroman and have been tied to other impact starters like Dylan Cease, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, their bullpen has been left largely unaltered.

They were reportedly looking at adding the best reliever on the market, Josh Hader, who has since agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros. The Yankees have been tied to Neris for some time.

How Héctor Neris Could Fit With the New York Yankees Bullpen

Neris has been one of the best relievers in the big leagues in his 10-year career, accumulating 89 saves and 676 strikeouts in 546 total games. In 2023, he pitched for a career-best 1.71 ERA in 68.1 innings in a setup role as part of the Astros’ fearsome bullpen.

In November 2023 he declined an $8.5 million player option for the 2024 season to test the free-agent market and it seems like he will receive more money as a result.

Of all the offseason needs the Yankees wanted to address as they seek a return to the playoffs, their stable of relief pitching was probably at the bottom of the list. Their bullpen had the lowest collective ERA in all of MLB thanks to a largely homegrown model that has been historically successful.

“…one area that has routinely been a Yankees strength — the relief corps — has not come at a premium cost, by design,” according to NorthJersey.com. “Through player development and some under-the-radar trades, the Yankees’ general bullpen model is to cycle through relievers without hefty contracts.”

While Neris is a fit for almost any bullpen in baseball if he can pitch near his 2023 levels, his asking price might be a little rich for the Yankees. At this point, their most expensive reliever locked in for next season, projects to be Clay Holmes at $6 million.

At $7 million for a one-year run, Neris would not fit the typical payroll model for the Yankees. But if they want to take a shot at October, he might be worth the cost.

Yankees Chances to Win the World Series in 2024

It seems clear that the Yankees are hoping to make some additional roster upgrades as Opening Day approaches, but their biggest swing was probably already taken when they landed prolific slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees have the third-best chance to win the World Series, sitting behind the favorite Los Angeles Dodgers and then the Atlanta Braves, in recent odds.