New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees will be without star right fielder Aaron Judge during the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Judge is currently injured with a right calf strain.

Instead, Heliot Ramos, whom the Yankees acquired from the San Francisco Giants over the summer, will play right field for New York in the Red Sox series.

Ramos commented on playing right field with Judge out.

New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Wild Card Series

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X:

Heliot Ramos on playing right field with Aaron Judge out: “I just want to gain everyone’s trust. Judge, his presence, the caliber of player that he is — nobody can compare to that. But at the end of the day, I’m me. I know I’m ready for it, and I’m ready to go.”

Ramos, 27, slashed .198/.309/.379 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 38 games with the Yankees this year.

Judge, a three-time MVP, hit .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 66 games with New York this season.

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, which will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT tonight.

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for Boston.

Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.

The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.