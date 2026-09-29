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New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Red Sox Series

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a triple against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be without star right fielder Aaron Judge during the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Judge is currently injured with a right calf strain.

Instead, Heliot Ramos, whom the Yankees acquired from the San Francisco Giants over the summer, will play right field for New York in the Red Sox series.

Ramos commented on playing right field with Judge out.

New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Wild Card Series

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three run home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X:

Heliot Ramos on playing right field with Aaron Judge out: “I just want to gain everyone’s trust. Judge, his presence, the caliber of player that he is — nobody can compare to that. But at the end of the day, I’m me. I know I’m ready for it, and I’m ready to go.”

Ramos, 27, slashed .198/.309/.379 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 38 games with the Yankees this year.

Judge, a three-time MVP, hit .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs and 41 RBI over 66 games with New York this season.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, which will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT tonight.

  1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
  2. Ben Rice DH
  3. Heliot Ramos RF
  4. Cody Bellinger LF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Amed Rosario 3B
  7. Anthony Volpe 2B
  8. Spencer Jones CF
  9. Austin Wells C

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees high fives Austin Wells #28 after Wells hit a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Roman Anthony DH
  2. Adley Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreau RF
  5. Ceddane Rafaela CF
  6. Nick Sogard 2B
  7. Jarren Duran LF
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Caleb Durbin 3B

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for Boston.

Looking at the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Series

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.

The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Aaron Judge Statement Before Red Sox Series

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