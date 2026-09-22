Yankees Offer Update on Injured Starter Ahead of Rays Series

The New York Yankees are dealing with several injury issues to key players, with Aaron Judge being the most notable ailing star heading into a series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge isn’t expected to be available for the first round of the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday, September 22, including Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

On the positive side, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to return versus the Rays. Chisholm has been on the injured list with a thumb injury. He plans to be in the lineup for Game 2 of the doubleheader.

On the pitching side, manager Aaron Boone shared an update on Clarke Schmidt. The right-hander was removed from an appearance last week with biceps cramping. Schmidt underwent testing for the injury, which didn’t reveal anything significant, Boone told reporters, including Chelsea Janes of SNY.

New York Yankees Injury News: Clarke Schmidt Avoids Serious Issue

Schmidt has missed nearly the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made his return to the big leagues on Wednesday, September 16, against the Minnesota Twins. Schmidt relieved left-hander Carlos Rodon, who covered the first six innings. The righty tossed 24 pitches. He recorded two outs and allowed two hits. Schmidt struck out two in his relief appearance.

It’s been a long journey back to the majors for Schmidt. He went down in July 2025 with forearm tightness. The injury ultimately led to elbow surgery. Schmidt began a rehab assignment in September of this season. He pitched well in his brief time in the minors, posting a 3.86 ERA across seven innings. Schmidt racked up 11 strikeouts in those outings.

Schmidt was excellent as a starter before getting hurt last season. He delivered a 3.32 ERA with a 23.1% strikeout rate in 14 starts. It was a solid follow-up to his breakout 2024 season, which featured a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings.

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Schmidt. In just the past three seasons, he’s missed time with lat, rotator cuff, and forearm injuries. The biceps issue is the latest malady to add to the list. He’ll play catch and go from there, per Boone.

Which Pitchers Will Make the Yankees’ Playoff Roster?

Schmidt will need to prove his health before the Yankees can consider putting him on the playoff roster. He’s likely looking at a relief role if he earns a spot.

The postseason rotation will be headlined by Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, and Max Fried. Rodon and Will Warren will slot in behind them. With the first round only being five games, Warren and potentially Rodon could operate out of the bullpen.

David Bednar is the clear closer, but the setup gig is up for grabs. Fernando Cruz is unlikely to pitch again this season. That leaves a mix of Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn, and John Schreiber behind Bednar. Tim Hill will remain an important lefty option.