New York Yankees Insider Delivers Brutal Giancarlo Stanton Prediction

One of many trade rumors involving the New York Yankees includes Giancarlo Stanton.

The 36-year-old designated hitter isn’t the same player he was all those years ago.

Now, the ballclub faces a tough decision — what do they do with him?

Yankees Insider Reveals Harsh Stanton Prediction

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic made his thoughts clear on New York’s Stanton dilemma.

“Stanton is a trickier decision,” he wrote. “He’s beloved in the clubhouse and is a leader. But it is well past the point of trusting his availability. Plus, the Yankees now have a designated hitter option in Ben Rice, who emerged as one of MLB’s best hitters this season.

“Logistically, keeping a DH-only option on the bench does not make sense. The Yankees owe Stanton $15 million this season, and the Miami Marlins are paying the slugger an additional $10 million.”

Stanton’s most productive season was back in 2017, when he slashed .281/.376/.631 with a jaw-dropping 1.007 OPS and 50 homers through 159 games with the Marlins.

He registered 32 doubles and 132 RBIs.

In his latest campaign, he slashed .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS and hit three homers in 24 games.

This was a significant drop from the Stanton fans used to know.

The Marlins selected him as pick No. 76 in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft. He made his debut in June 2010.

While his career began in Florida, where he remained for eight seasons, he was traded to the Yankees in December 2017.

In return, Miami received Starlin Castro, José Devers and Jorge Guzmán.

His latest campaign marked his ninth season in New York.

Yankees Gear Up for Hectic Hot Stove Season

Despite the overwhelming obstacles the ballclub faced this season, it managed to hold itself together fairly well overall.

The Yankees finished fifth in all of baseball with a 98-63 record, but the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) edged them out in the American League East standings.

New York’s postseason run came to a screeching halt in the ALDS, leaving a cloud of heartbreak looming over the city.

Now entering the offseason, the Yankees must strategically navigate free agency and the trade market.

Hot stove season is nearing, and New York will be in the thick of it.