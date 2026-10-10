Michael Kay Reveals What the Yankees Need to Change After Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees last won the World Series in 2009. Following their elimination from the postseason this week, their championship drought has reached 17 years.

The Tampa Bay Rays swept New York in the ALDS, ending the series Wednesday night with a 4-3 win.

Now the Yankees enter a pivotal offseason with plenty of questions surrounding their front office, coaching staff and roster, as many fans and analysts call for change.

Michael Kay Reveals What the Yankees Need to Change

Among those calling for change is YES Network announcer and longtime Yankees personality Michael Kay.

However, Kay isn’t calling for the Yankees to fire a bunch of people or clean out the roster. Instead, he believes the organization lacks accountability and may need to move away from an outdated culture.

“They’ve got to change what they value,” Kay said on Friday. “So let’s say everybody that it’s in charge, remains in charge. They’ve got to recalibrate the way they evaluate players, the way they evaluate the personality of players, the way they evaluate the guys and the gile and the heart of players. They may have to reevaluate how players are treated. Maybe they’re treated to well. Maybe there is no ramifications for not winning.”

ICYMI: There needs to be change with the mindset of the New York Yankees organization. Are the players treated too well? Tune into The @RealMichaelKay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 Presented by The Perecman Firm! WATCH: https://t.co/nwJo2o0byS https://t.co/2wFqADLx76 — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) October 9, 2026

Looking at the Yankees’ Offseason

Manager Aaron Boone has one year remaining on his contract. While some believe the Yankees should fire him following their playoff exit, the team has given no indication that a change is coming.

As for the roster, general manager Brian Cashman will need to take a close look at who fits and who doesn’t, especially with several players hitting free agency.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, Paul Goldschmidt and David Bednar are all set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Cody Bellinger could join them if he opts out of his contract, along with several other players.