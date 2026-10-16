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MLB Free Agency: Yankees’ Tarik Skubal Buzz Fuels MLB Speculation

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Aaron Boone
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees could say goodbye to several impending free agents during the offseason, but there’s plenty they might welcome aboard.

According to an MLB writer, as of Oct. 16, acquiring a longtime ace shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Tarik Skubal, 29, is entering free agency — should the Yankees scoop him up?

Yankees’ Tarik Skubal Deal Would Dominate Baseball

Tarik Skubal
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Per Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, with Skubal throwing for New York, the organization would quickly be tabbed as “Best Rotation Ever.”

“As for the money, Hal Steinbrenner’s limits are clearly lower than fans would (rightfully) like them to be,” he wrote. “Despite still being the most valuable franchise in baseball, the Yankees tend to be more comfortable operating with MLB’s No. 3 payroll than with its No. 1 payroll.

“Of course, this doesn’t mean the Yankees can’t afford Skubal. Their roster already includes three players on contracts originally worth at least $300 million. And if Steinbrenner really wants to get serious about winning championship No. 28, a fourth should be in order.”

After the Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason elimination from the NLCS, Skubal has officially wrapped up his first campaign with the Dodgers — and perhaps his last.

During the regular season, he logged a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings of work through 26 starts. He walked 27 batters.

The previous year, while playing with the Detroit Tigers, he registered a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 starts. He walked 33 batters.

New York striking a deal with Skubal seems extreme, but if the organization wants to make an aggressive run in 2027, this could be the key.

What’s Next for the Yankees?

Aaron Boone
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Yankees wrapped up their regular season 93-68 overall, landing themselves second in the American League East.

In the major leagues as a whole, they finished fifth, trailing the Atlanta Braves (94-68), the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64), the Dodgers (100-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59).

Now, New York is approaching the ever-so-hectic hot stove season.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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MLB Free Agency: Yankees’ Tarik Skubal Buzz Fuels MLB Speculation

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