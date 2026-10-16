MLB Free Agency: Yankees’ Tarik Skubal Buzz Fuels MLB Speculation

The New York Yankees could say goodbye to several impending free agents during the offseason, but there’s plenty they might welcome aboard.

According to an MLB writer, as of Oct. 16, acquiring a longtime ace shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Tarik Skubal, 29, is entering free agency — should the Yankees scoop him up?

Yankees’ Tarik Skubal Deal Would Dominate Baseball

Per Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, with Skubal throwing for New York, the organization would quickly be tabbed as “Best Rotation Ever.”

“As for the money, Hal Steinbrenner’s limits are clearly lower than fans would (rightfully) like them to be,” he wrote. “Despite still being the most valuable franchise in baseball, the Yankees tend to be more comfortable operating with MLB’s No. 3 payroll than with its No. 1 payroll.

“Of course, this doesn’t mean the Yankees can’t afford Skubal. Their roster already includes three players on contracts originally worth at least $300 million. And if Steinbrenner really wants to get serious about winning championship No. 28, a fourth should be in order.”

After the Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason elimination from the NLCS, Skubal has officially wrapped up his first campaign with the Dodgers — and perhaps his last.

During the regular season, he logged a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings of work through 26 starts. He walked 27 batters.

The previous year, while playing with the Detroit Tigers, he registered a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 starts. He walked 33 batters.

New York striking a deal with Skubal seems extreme, but if the organization wants to make an aggressive run in 2027, this could be the key.

What’s Next for the Yankees?

The Yankees wrapped up their regular season 93-68 overall, landing themselves second in the American League East.

In the major leagues as a whole, they finished fifth, trailing the Atlanta Braves (94-68), the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64), the Dodgers (100-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59).

Now, New York is approaching the ever-so-hectic hot stove season.