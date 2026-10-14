New York Yankees’ Insider Unveils Latest Giancarlo Stanton Situation

The New York Yankees are facing uncertainty with Giancarlo Stanton.

The 36-year-old slugger is a loyal veteran, but the Yankees’ crowded roster has been pushing him off the table.

According to an MLB insider, here’s where things stand for both parties.

Yankees’ Looming Giancarlo Stanton Decision Weighs Heavily

As detailed by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic on Oct. 14, Stanton’s situation raises one of the most pressing questions for the organization — what do the Yankees do with him?

“There are legitimate reasons to consider releasing the potential Hall of Famer and 2017 National League MVP,” he wrote. “Stanton is due $25 million next season, with the Miami Marlins paying $10 million of it. He also has a $25 million team option or a $10 million buyout for 2028, but the Marlins are slated to pay the Yankees $10 million that season, too.

Therefore, cutting Stanton now would cost the Yankees $15 million. When the Yankees released DJ LeMahieu in July 2025, they still owed him about $22 million.”

Now, Stanton brings immense veteran experience with 17 years of MLB experience under his belt.

Nine of those years have been spent with New York, while the first eight were spent with Miami.

The Yankees’ 2026 campaign brought a flurry of injuries to New York, and Stanton was one of the stars sidelined. This alone is a cause for concern about his future.

“With Stanton’s constant injuries and inability to play the field or run the bases, the Yankees may feel it’s time to move on,” Kuty added. “That said, the prudent move may be to give him through spring training to see how his body holds up and what the rest of the roster looks like before making a decision.”

Kuty didn’t offer a clear prediction or suggestion — doing so with substance simply isn’t possible right now considering where the two parties stand.

Yankees’ Roster Facing More Questions

The Tampa Bay Rays eliminated the Yankees after clinching the ALDS victory.

Now, New York is left to get a head start on potential roster moves.

As mentioned, Stanton is in the conversation, but between free agency and the hectic trade market, the Yankees are nearing more than one hefty decision.

For the players expected to stay with the organization, they are also being slapped with questions.

Ultimately, this is a ballclub that needs to get its bearings and navigate the offseason with confidence and purpose.

New York is approaching a potentially chaotic offseason, all in the name of bolstering its roster.