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New York Yankees Insider Issues Clear Ryan McMahon Warning

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Ryan McMahon
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Yankees 5-4 in 13 innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have more than one knot to untie this offseason, but Ryan McMahon’s might take a bit longer.

Keeping him is a risk; letting him go is a risk.

Here’s where one insider stands as of Oct. 20.

Yankees Insider Pressures Ballclub To Part Ways With McMahon

Ryan McMahon
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees throws to first base after a ground ball hit by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic weighed in on the Yankees-McMahon dilemma and took a firm stance: he must go.

“McMahon, who is owed $16 million, showed this season he may not be a suitable starter for a World Series-contending club,” he wrote. “And if he’s not starting, then he doesn’t serve much of a purpose as a bench option.

“The Yankees could also eat part of his contract and try trading him. Whatever they do, they cannot go into 2027 with McMahon as their starting third baseman.”

McMahon was selected as pick No. 42 by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2017.

After spending nine consecutive seasons with the Rockies, they shipped him to New York in July 2025.

In return, Colorado received minor leaguers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.

Ryan McMahon
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .213/.279/.357 with a .636 OPS and 11 homers through 124 games.

He posted 14 doubles and 41 RBIs.

McMahon Floats in Several Trade Rumors

Ryan McMahon
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 15: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees fields a bunt against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old third baseman has been swirling around in endless rumors.

He’s been named a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, to name a few.

At this point, it would be bold to hold onto McMahon — it would bring more risk than letting him go.

As noted by AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors, “Whatever the cause of his defensive downturn, it’s increasingly hard to see McMahon as the Yankees’ everyday third baseman in 2027. At the moment, he is under contract at a $16MM guaranteed salary. That’s “only” the seventh-highest salary on New York’s payroll, but it’s still a lot of money for someone who’s never been a good hitter and whose defensive value is now in question.”

New York has some tough decisions to make this offseason, but fans shouldn’t bank on seeing McMahon return in his pinstripes.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Insider Issues Clear Ryan McMahon Warning

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