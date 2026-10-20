New York Yankees Insider Issues Clear Ryan McMahon Warning

The New York Yankees have more than one knot to untie this offseason, but Ryan McMahon’s might take a bit longer.

Keeping him is a risk; letting him go is a risk.

Here’s where one insider stands as of Oct. 20.

Yankees Insider Pressures Ballclub To Part Ways With McMahon

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic weighed in on the Yankees-McMahon dilemma and took a firm stance: he must go.

“McMahon, who is owed $16 million, showed this season he may not be a suitable starter for a World Series-contending club,” he wrote. “And if he’s not starting, then he doesn’t serve much of a purpose as a bench option.

“The Yankees could also eat part of his contract and try trading him. Whatever they do, they cannot go into 2027 with McMahon as their starting third baseman.”

McMahon was selected as pick No. 42 by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his debut in August 2017.

After spending nine consecutive seasons with the Rockies, they shipped him to New York in July 2025.

In return, Colorado received minor leaguers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .213/.279/.357 with a .636 OPS and 11 homers through 124 games.

He posted 14 doubles and 41 RBIs.

McMahon Floats in Several Trade Rumors

The 31-year-old third baseman has been swirling around in endless rumors.

He’s been named a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, to name a few.

At this point, it would be bold to hold onto McMahon — it would bring more risk than letting him go.

As noted by AJ Eustace of MLB Trade Rumors, “Whatever the cause of his defensive downturn, it’s increasingly hard to see McMahon as the Yankees’ everyday third baseman in 2027. At the moment, he is under contract at a $16MM guaranteed salary. That’s “only” the seventh-highest salary on New York’s payroll, but it’s still a lot of money for someone who’s never been a good hitter and whose defensive value is now in question.”

New York has some tough decisions to make this offseason, but fans shouldn’t bank on seeing McMahon return in his pinstripes.