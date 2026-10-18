San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Post Amid Offseason

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a very talented roster, they had another challenging yer where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on September 8): “Due to tiebreaker procedures, the San Francisco Giants were eliminated from playoff contention last night. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Giants have missed the Postseason.”

Willy Adames Sends Out Post Amid Offseason

Recently, Giants star Willy Adames sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🏀 ⚽️🏒 ☕️ The boys😎 👀 again 👦🏻 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🌊 The boys again😎 🕺🏻 🥹 💪🏼😎 🏌🏻 🤌🏼 #NoBookBag #ThanksGod”

There were over 15,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Logan Webb: “bro you don’t golf”

@oso5.0: “Can’t wait for next season Willy! Go Giants!!!”

@austin.mischo: “Milwaukee still misses you”

@dcas_90: “Willy let’s win the World Series next year!”

@olewy1: “you should be getting this ring with us goat ❤️”

@angimwis: “@willy2802 you should show up in Milwaukee next week!!!! We need your hype for the World Series!!!”

@tampa_sports_only_: “Come back to Tampa Willy we miss u”

@observation_society: “You are. The Brewers. Straight up. Never forget”

@parkerthomsen_: “Wish you were still with the crew Willy we miss you”

@jenny_walland: “Come back to Tampa Bay Rays please💥💙”

Looking At Adames

Adames finished the 2026 season batting .230 with 107 hits, 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases in 121 games.

He has now spent two years in San Francisco.

Before the Giants, Adames spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has not played since August (as he was on the injured list).

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “San Francisco Giants activated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day injured list.”