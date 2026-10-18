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San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Post Amid Offseason

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a very talented roster, they had another challenging yer where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote (on September 8): “Due to tiebreaker procedures, the San Francisco Giants were eliminated from playoff contention last night. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Giants have missed the Postseason.”

Willy Adames Sends Out Post Amid Offseason

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets at Oracle Park on July 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Recently, Giants star Willy Adames sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🏀 ⚽️🏒 ☕️ The boys😎 👀 again 👦🏻 🙋🏻‍♂️ 🌊 The boys again😎 🕺🏻 🥹 💪🏼😎 🏌🏻 🤌🏼 #NoBookBag #ThanksGod”

There were over 15,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On His Post

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during an Opening Day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Logan Webb: “bro you don’t golf”

@oso5.0: “Can’t wait for next season Willy! Go Giants!!!”

@austin.mischo: “Milwaukee still misses you”

@dcas_90: “Willy let’s win the World Series next year!”

@olewy1: “you should be getting this ring with us goat ❤️”

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants hits a game-tying home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

@angimwis: “@willy2802 you should show up in Milwaukee next week!!!! We need your hype for the World Series!!!”

@tampa_sports_only_: “Come back to Tampa Willy we miss u”

@observation_society: “You are. The Brewers. Straight up. Never forget”

@parkerthomsen_: “Wish you were still with the crew Willy we miss you”

@jenny_walland: “Come back to Tampa Bay Rays please💥💙”

Looking At Adames

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Adames finished the 2026 season batting .230 with 107 hits, 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, 62 runs and five stolen bases in 121 games.

He has now spent two years in San Francisco.

Before the Giants, Adames spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has not played since August (as he was on the injured list).

MLB.com wrote (on September 28): “San Francisco Giants activated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day injured list.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Post Amid Offseason

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