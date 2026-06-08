Insider Tabs New York Yankees’ Infielder As Biggest Cut Candidate

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, tying the series.

On Friday, the Red Sox clinched a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Despite the impressive finale, New York still has some major decisions to make.

Insider Predicts the Yankees Will DFA Ryan McMahon

Following the thrilling set against Boston, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that New York would ultimately decide to designate third baseman Ryan McMahon for assignment.

In fact, Miller tabbed him as the organization’s biggest cut candidate at this time.

McMahon’s season thus far has not been anything to write home about, and Miller highlighted an additional problem that the franchise is facing.

“The two-fold problem with trying to do anything about it is that McMahon is owed $32M between this season and next, and the ideal player to replace him on the 40-man roster — NYY’s top prospect George Lombard Jr. — hasn’t been hitting well since his promotion to Triple-A in late April,” he wrote.

To add to the already frustrating matters, 34-year-old slugger Aaron Judge will be out of commission for the foreseeable future.

Now is the time in which New York needs its players to step up and fill the void left by Judge, but McMahon has not been responding to their requests at the plate.

Trouble Looms for McMahon

During McMahon’s 2025 campaign, which was split between New York and the Colorado Rockies, he slashed .214/.312/.381 with a .693 OPS and 20 homers through 154 games.

This season, he is slashing .208/.263/.346 with a .609 OPS and just six home runs through 58 game appearances — a noticeable drop.

Compared to his .780 OPS and 23 home runs from his 2021 campaign with the Rockies, there’s certainly cause for concern.

McMahon has given false hope to fans and his ballclub throughout the season.

He showed glimpses of success, but his performance has become a vicious cycle. Consistency is not in his toolbox right now.

New York’s lineup has not been producing, and Miller even described the debacle as being a “black hole” in the lineup.

A change is needed, and if Miller’s predictions prove correct, McMahon will be designated for assignment.

Yankees Must Turn Up the Heat for Guardians Series

Now that New York has wrapped up its homestand against the Red Sox, the ballclub is now gearing up for a three-game series at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees are currently 38-26 overall and are placed second in the American League East, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays at 37-25 overall.

Their upcoming opponents — the Guardians — are 37-30 overall and lead the American League Central division.

Cleveland just faced a hideous 10-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday, so they are looking for redemption.

Considering New York’s persistent woes on offense, they could find themselves securing a victory at home.

The Yankees are desperately needing McMahon, in particular, to turn up the heat. If he is unable to do so promptly, fans should expect him to be DFA’d.

The franchise can’t wait around for much longer at this point in the season.