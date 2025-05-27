Yankees Get Good News on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Luis Gil

Amid reports that the New York Yankees are searching for right-handed hitting, third base, and starting pitching support, their best options may already be on the team.

Here is the latest from Greg Joyce of the New York Post:

The Chisholm Jr. Situation

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain and has struggled at the plate in his first full campaign with the New York Yankees. Chisholm Jr. is batting an atrocious .181 with a .714 OPS and a 102 OPS+ through 105 at-bats.

His slugging numbers appear fine, but are mostly inflated by seven home runs over a small sample size. That is nothing to scoff at, but it feels like an unsustainable pace for a 162-game season.

Chisholm Jr. has looked uncompetitive in many of his plate appearances, and while he has never been an elite contact hitter (.245 career batting average), he needs to do a better job of putting the ball in play and utilizing his athleticism.

That powerful, left-handed swing is perfect for Yankee Stadium, but has perhaps inclined him to sacrifice getting on base for home runs. Chisholm Jr. does have 15 walks (albeit to 39 strikeouts) and six stolen bases, and is the type of energetic ballplayer that fits this current New York squad.

Chisholm Jr. also earned the admiration of Yankees’ fans for his willingness to learn and excel at third base last season. He and D.J. LeMahieu can play either the four or the five, and manager Aaron Boone will have plenty of defensive options moving forward.

The Gil Approach

26-year-old Luis Gil is unfortunately no stranger to injuries. He has not yet pitched this season and remains on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain. Gil suffered from lower back tightness last summer and also underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2022.

The New York Yankees need to take a cautious approach with their young stud, and he should be on an innings limit once he returns. However, that is easier said than done, given Gil’s dominant stuff.

Led by a scintillating four-seamer, a devastating changeup, and a sharp slider, Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, a 4.14 FIP, and 171 strikeouts to 77 walks over 151 and 2/3 innings en route to the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award.

New York still has a Gerrit Cole-sized hole, and while Gil alone will not compensate for that loss, he will be a major boost to this staff.

But, even without Cole, this rotation has inspired faith. Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA, 2.57 FIP) is a Cy Young contender. Carlos Rodón (2.88 ERA, 3.40 FIP) is finally paying dividends for that pricey contract. Clarke Schmidt (4.58 ERA, 4.30 FIP) got off to a slow start, but is still a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm. Rookie Will Warren (4.09 ERA, 2.69 FIP) has shown flashes of brilliance and leads all rookies in strikeouts (67 over 50 and 2/3 innings).

Even Ryan Yarbrough, a long-reliever turned starter, has looked great, posting a 2.25 ERA and a 3.87 FIP over four starts. He will be a fun toy for Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake to play with once Gil is back.

There is always a want for more in the Bronx, but patience could be the best option for now.