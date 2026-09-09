Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News After Rockies Win

The New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 Tuesday, but the win came with a scare late in the game. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was pulled in the top of the ninth inning after jamming his right thumb diving into second base an inning earlier.

Chisholm initially stayed in the game, even opening the ninth with a bounced throw to first base that still resulted in an out. He was replaced by Jose Caballero shortly after.

How the Injury Unfolded

The issue traced back to the bottom of the eighth. Chisholm was thrown out at second after hitting a ball off the wall in right field. He dove awkwardly into the bag and was called out on the play. That ruling stood after replay review.

The lingering effects showed up moments later. When Jake McCarthy hit a grounder to open the ninth, Chisholm ranged to his right but made a poor throw. Luis Garcia had to scoop it out of the dirt. That’s when the Yankees decided to make the switch.

Manager Aaron Boone offered a cautious response when asked about Chisholm’s condition after the game.

“We’ll see,” Boone said.

Boone added that Chisholm’s thumb was feeling numb. The team could potentially have him undergo imaging Wednesday, depending on how he feels the next morning.

What This Means for Chisholm’s Season

The timing adds some extra weight to the situation. Chisholm has had a mostly difficult season overall, but he’s played better over the last two weeks, and he’s set to hit free agency once this season ends. Any extended absence now would cut into a stretch where he’d been building real momentum heading into the open market.

Final Word for the Yankees

New York will have more clarity soon. Boone indicated the team should know more by Wednesday morning. Until then, everything is a wait-and-see situation, both for Chisholm’s immediate availability and for how it might affect his outlook going forward.

For a Yankees roster already balancing multiple injury situations, this is one more update worth watching closely over the next day.