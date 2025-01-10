Yankees Linked to 1100-Game Veteran Infielder to Fill Second Base Hole

The New York Yankees are linked to veteran infielder Whit Merrifield to fill the hole at second base.

The Yankees have a clear need in the infield after Gleyber Torres signed with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason. New York could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second, and sign a third baseman, or keep him at third and sign a second baseman.

New York has been linked to several infielders throughout free agency. Now, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty revealed the Yankees are interested in Merrifield.

“The Yankees were also in contact with Merrifield after the Philadelphia Phillies cut him in July. Merrifield landed with the Atlanta Braves, posting a 93 OPS+ in 42 games. He turns 36 later this month,” Kuty wrote.

Kuty says that Merrifield is an option for the Yankees to be their second baseman in 2024. The veteran utility player played with the Phillies and Braves in 2024. Between the two teams, he hit .222 with 4 home runs and 15 RBIs. In his career, Merrifield has played in 1147 games hitting .280 with 94 home runs and 485 RBIs.

Merrifield is a three-time All-Star and three-time AL stolen base leader.

Yankees Linked to Several Infielders

New York has been linked to several free-agent infielders, as well as some through trade.

Kuty linked New York to Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Ha-Seong Kim, Kike Hernandez, and Brendan Rodgers.

According to Kuty, the Yankees would prefer signing a third baseman and shifting Chisholm to second base.

“One question that remains is how the Yankees will fill second base and third base,” Kuty wrote. “The Yankees almost surely would prefer Chisholm at second base, which was his primary position in the majors from 2020 until 2022. He was an All-Star as a second baseman in 2022 for the Miami Marlins before an injury cut his season short at 60 games.

“He’s likely much more comfortable at the position than he is at third base, where the Yankees stuck him for the first time in his career following his trade deadline arrival.,” Kuty added. “He put up 8 outs above average in 45 regular season games there, according to Statcast. Chisholm has the ability and the work ethic to stick at the position if the Yankees decide that’s their best bet.”

Chisholm hit .256 with 24 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2024.

Brian Cashman Happy With Offseason

New York started the offseason by losing Juan Soto to the rival New York Mets. But, since then, the team has done a good job in building out its roster.

The Yankees signed Max Fried to bolster its rotation and then traded for closer Devin Williams. New York then turned to its offense by trading for Cody Bellinger and signing Paul Goldschmidt.

With the bulk of its offseason moves done, general manager Brian Cashman says he’s happy but knows there is more to be done.

“The job is not done yet we have more to do,” Cashman said. “Hopefully you can run into some opportunities that make sense for two sides, because it’s either matching with an agent or matching with an opposing club. I hope to have more Zoom calls with you all at some point to talk about something else.”

New York has the third-best odds of winning the World Series at +850.