New York Yankees Manager Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Mets

Cam Schlittler allowed no runs, one hit and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Schlittler exited the game after Bo Bichette hit a 111.5 mph line drive off the back of Schlittler’s right leg. Luckily, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Schlittler will be okay.

Cam Schlittler took this line drive "pretty good" off the hamstring but Aaron Boone expects he will be okay https://t.co/RKoiT5UtKF pic.twitter.com/xZUUZlUY5J — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 13, 2026

After Schlittler’s strong outing, Boone made a bold statement regarding the young star.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote Following Win Over Mets

“Valuable is the right word. He might be the MVP, too,” Boone said about Schlittler.

After Sunday’s start, Schlittler’s season ERA improved 1.95 ERA.

The right-hander is 14-6 with a 0.90 WHIP and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.

Schlittler is clearly the top AL Cy Young candidate at the moment.

He likely won’t win MVP, as it’s rare for a pitcher to do so, but he certainly deserves consideration.