NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Cam Schlittler allowed no runs, one hit and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
Schlittler exited the game after Bo Bichette hit a 111.5 mph line drive off the back of Schlittler’s right leg. Luckily, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Schlittler will be okay.
After Sunday’s start, Schlittler’s season ERA improved 1.95 ERA.
The right-hander is 14-6 with a 0.90 WHIP and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.
Schlittler is clearly the top AL Cy Young candidate at the moment.
He likely won’t win MVP, as it’s rare for a pitcher to do so, but he certainly deserves consideration.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a bold Cam Schlittler statement after Sunday's win over the New York Mets.
New York Yankees Manager Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Mets