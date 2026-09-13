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New York Yankees Manager Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Mets

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler allowed no runs, one hit and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Schlittler exited the game after Bo Bichette hit a 111.5 mph line drive off the back of Schlittler’s right leg. Luckily, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Schlittler will be okay.

After Schlittler’s strong outing, Boone made a bold statement regarding the young star.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote Following Win Over Mets

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Valuable is the right word. He might be the MVP, too,” Boone said about Schlittler.

After Sunday’s start, Schlittler’s season ERA improved 1.95 ERA.

The right-hander is 14-6 with a 0.90 WHIP and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Schlittler is clearly the top AL Cy Young candidate at the moment.

He likely won’t win MVP, as it’s rare for a pitcher to do so, but he certainly deserves consideration.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Drops Bold Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Mets

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