New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees will be without star right fielder Aaron Judge during the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Judge is currently injured with a right calf strain.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Before Red Sox Series

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone and a couple of the trainers met last night after the live BP session to discuss Judge’s health situation. “We just felt like he’s not quite there yet,” Boone said.

Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture, landing him on the IL on June 2. New York activated him on Sept. 7.

Before being placed on the IL in June, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge has won three AL MVP Awards throughout his career.

Looking at Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Here is the schedule for the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series:

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for New York in Game 1. Left-hander Payton Tolle will start for Boston.

The Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top AL Wild Card team.

The Red Sox finished the season with an 87-75 record. They are the second AL Wild Card team.

The winner of the series between the Yankees and Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. The Rays are the No. 1 seed in the AL with a 98-64 regular-season record.