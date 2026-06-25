Matt Chapman Trade New York Yankees and Giants Must Consider

The New York Yankees are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, and with Aaron Judge sidelined with injury, the Yanks are actually picking up wins for once.

For that reason, New York needs to go all-in on this MLB trade deadline. With their top needs being a backup catcher and bullpen help, the Yankees might also need an upgrade at third base and another right-handed hitter in their lineup. Speculative reports coming from the San Francisco Giants organization indicate that Buster Posey will field calls and offers for all the team’s top trade candidates. One of those players is All-Star infielder Matt Chapman.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Should Trade Bo Bichette for Prospects or Starting Pitching

Yankees Need to Inquire About Matt Chapman

Brian Cashman needs to make a call on Matt Chapman.

MLB.com’s Maria Guardado wrote (on 6/24):

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey made it clear on Tuesday that he has no plans to entertain trade offers for homegrown ace Logan Webb. But he acknowledged that he will be open to potential deals for other Giants, including high-priced veterans like Matt Chapman, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers.

Chapman is tied to a six-year, $151 million contract, but he would be a clear upgrade over Ryan McMahon, at least defensively, or if anything, the Yanks could have a revolving door of options on the lefty side of the infield. McMahon also just went down to the Injured List, which is a situation to monitor.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, seven home runs, and an OPS+ of 103 this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Acquire Phillies Pitcher After Latest Wave of Injuries

What Could the Yankees Offer the Giants?

Well, what could really get the wheels moving on this trade idea is if the Giants were willing to take on some of Chapman’s contract, because if not, it’s unlikely the Yankees would want to take on that deal.

However, New York could offer a solid return haul centered around Spencer Jones or Elmer Rodriguez. The Giants are clearly in rebuild mode, and with all the drama surrounding the organization this season, Posey and the rest of the front office may want a clean slate to try and build from the ground up.

New York Yankees on SI.com writer Michael Rosenstein recently listed this as a ‘pro’ of trading for Matt Chapman:

“Because of his age and his track record of success, Chapman will be a bigger hit to the bottom line. His six-year, $151 million contract expires after the 2030 season. However, the flailing Giants are motivated trade deadline sellers, and would be more than happy to get Chapman off the books, meaning he won’t require significant capital from down on the farm.”

Expect the Yankees to be linked in all types of trade rumors, and while their biggest needs remain a right-handed hitting catcher and bullpen help, there’s no limit on what they can and can’t trade for.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Owe Injured All-Star Player $45 Million