New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Cam Schlittler Statement After Win Over Mets

Cam Schlittler gave up no runs, one hit and two walks while collecting eight strikeouts over six innings as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Schlittler left Sunday’s game after Bo Bichette hit a 111.5 mph line drive off the back of his right leg. Luckily, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Schlittler will be okay.

Cam Schlittler took this line drive "pretty good" off the hamstring but Aaron Boone expects he will be okay https://t.co/RKoiT5UtKF pic.twitter.com/xZUUZlUY5J — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 13, 2026

After Schlittler’s strong outing, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made a statement regarding the young star.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Cam Schlittler Quote Following Win Over Mets

From MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X:

Should Cam Schlittler win the AL MVP award?

Aaron Judge: “He’s definitely pitching like an MVP. But they’ve got a Cy Young Award for a reason, best pitcher in the game. He’s got my vote, definitely, for the Cy Young.”

After Sunday’s start, Schlittler’s season ERA improved 1.95 ERA.

The right-hander is 14-6 with a 0.90 WHIP and 228 strikeouts over 184 2/3 innings this season.

Schlittler is clearly the top AL Cy Young candidate at the moment.

He likely won’t win MVP, as it’s rare for a pitcher to do so, but he certainly deserves consideration.

New York Yankees Win Series Vs. New York Mets

With their 2-0 victory at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, the Yankees completed the series victory against the Mets.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday.

Ben Rice gave the Yankees an early 1-0 on Sunday with a solo home run in the first inning.

Austin Wells gave the Yankees their second and final run of the game with a solo shot in the third inning.

Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and David Bednar each threw a scoreless inning of relief after Schlittler exited the game.

Christian Scott made the start for the Mets. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. Nate Lavender and Austin Warren each threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Mets.

Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday night.