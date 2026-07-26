New York Yankees Announce Jasson Dominguez Change Before Phillies Series Finale

The New York Yankees are set to wrap up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday evening in the weekly edition of Sunday Night Baseball. This matchup was an obvious choice for NBC and Peacock to showcase.

The Yanks are going for the sweep of the Phillies, while Philadelphia will send its ace, Christopher Sanchez, to the mound for the series finale. New York is opting to go with Will Warren.

Ahead of the series finale, both team’s announced their lineups, and for the Yankees, theirs features a Jasson Dominguez tweak.

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Jasson Dominguez Hitting Cleanup on Sunday

After batting sixth on Saturday evening, manager Aaron Boone is giving Jasson Dominguez a little bump in the order.

Dominguez went 1-for-4 on Saturday with a home run.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for 7/26, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/26: “P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF M. Schuemann LF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Other notable things from the lineup drop, aside from Jasson Dominguez batting cleanup, include Ali Sanchez forming a battery with Will Warren, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. being out of the lineup in favor of Jose Caballero playing second.

Cody Bellinger also landed on the IL with a hamstring issue before the game.

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Jasson Dominguez with the Yankees This Season/Trade Status

There have been speculative rumors that the Yankees may be shipping Jasson Dominguez ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is just eight days away.

While Dominguez hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire with his 2026 stats, with Aaron Judge still sidelined with a fracture rip, New York needs outfielders, and Dominguez has been a mainstay over the past few months.

Over 163 total at-bats this season, Dominguez is batting .233 with six home runs, 38 hits, and 13 RBI.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do with Jasson Dominguez over the next well, as well as how he performs in the cleanup spot on Sunday Night Baseball!

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