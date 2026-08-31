New York Yankees Make Spencer Jones Announcement Before Angels Series

All hopes of winning the AL East are not lost just yet for the New York Yankees.

Over the weekend, the Yankees took three of four from the Boston Red Sox to create some separation in the AL Wild Card standings, and New York remains just 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

With that being said, the Yankees are set to open up a new series in MLB this week against the Los Angeles Angels, which is a good opportunity to pick up another series win.

Before the Angels series kicked off (on Monday evening), the Yankees made a notable decision regarding Spencer Jones.

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Yankees’ Spencer Jones Back in Lineup for Angels Series Opener

Ahead of the Yankees series opener with the Los Angeles Angels, it was announced that Spencer Jones is back in the batting order, playing right field and hitting seventh.

Yankees reporter Chris Kirchner revealed New York’s lineup for 8/31:

George Lombard is notably not in the order, as Jose Caballero will play shortstop. Other changes include Paul Goldschmidt being out and Jazz Chisholm Jr. sliding down a spot. Heliot Ramos is also absent from the lineup.

@UnderdogMLB also revealed the lineup for the last game of August:

Yankees 8/31: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B A. Rosario 3B T. Grisham CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS A. Wells C E. Rodríguez SP”

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Taking a Look at Spencer Jones’ 2026 Thus Far

Spencer Jones is in his rookie campaign with the Yankees, so it’s not fair to judge his performance prematurely in what has been a fairly small sample size.

Jones will likely be optioned back down to the minors once Aaron Judge gets reinstated from the IL, which could be in the coming weeks.

As for Spencer Jones’ offensive stats, he is batting .236 with seven home runs, 24 runs scored, 24 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100 over 178 at-bats.

While he does still struggle with strikeouts, Jones seems to be finding his footing with big-league pitching, and it’s a strong step in his development.

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