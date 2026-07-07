Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Amid Rays Series

The New York Yankees are currently facing the Tampa Bay Rays in a huge AL East showdown. It’s a four-game series, and on Tuesday, the Yankees will send Will Warren (7-3, 3.73 ERA, 91 SO) to the mound for game two, while the Rays are going with southpaw Ian Seymour.

On Monday, the Yankees were aided by a two-homer performance by Jose Caballero, which got the Yanks within three games of the division lead. The Rays still hold the top spot.

Before the second game of the Yankees-Rays series, a few hours before first pitch, the Yankees announced their lineup.

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Ben Rice Slides Down One Spot in Yankees’ Lineup

The Yankees are currently playing on the road against the Rays.

@UnderdogMLB revealed the Yankees lineup (for 7/7):

Yankees 7/7: “T. Grisham CF P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann RF A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Amed Rosario is batting four against the Rays southpaw starter, and Ben Rice slides from second to third in the order, likely due to Paul Goldschmidt batting second with the lefty starter. Now that Trent Grisham is back from the IL, he takes over as the leadoff hitter. Anthony Volpe is also out of the Yankees’ order.

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Ben Rice’s 2026 All-Star Campaign

New York Yankees 1B/DH Ben Rice is heading to Philadelphia for the Midsummer Classic! It’s the first appearance for the 27-year-old Rice.

In his third season with the Yankees, Rice has exploded with power. He’s batting .267 with 25 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 154, while playing pretty much every day for New York.

Although he’s hit a bit of a power slump in recent weeks (since Aaron Judge’s injury), Ben Rice continues to be the most consistent factor in the Yankees’ lineup.

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