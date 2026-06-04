Yankees Named Top Trade Fit for Versatile All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees are almost certain to be buyers in the trade market. While most people consider the Bronx Bombers one of the top teams in the league, they do have some holes in the roster. They could use an extra quality arm in the bullpen and a more offensive catcher. On top of this, the Yankees also have a problem at third base.

Ryan McMahon, New York’s typical starter at the hot corner, is slashing just .203/.261/.346 this season. Because of this, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman should look to acquire a more reliable third baseman this summer. According to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes may just be the best fit for the club.

In his latest article, Kelly initially suggests that New York could target Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. Acquiring the second baseman would then most likely shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to third base. Nevertheless, this move would have some drawbacks. Most notably, Arraez hits from the left side of the plate, and the Yankees roster is already too left-handed.

Targeting Paredes, on the other hand, would make more sense partially because he is right-handed. At the moment, sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the only two prominent righties in manager Aaron Boone’s starting lineup. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt has also supplied New York with pop from the right side with Stanton sidelined due to injury.

Isaac Paredes Would Bring Power, Versatility to the New York Yankees

Paredes has been linked with a potential move away from Houston for months now. The Astros have a plethora of infielders and could look to move at least one of them out of town this summer. This scenario is looking increasingly likely, considering the 2022 World Series champions are seven games under .500.

Assuming Paredes becomes available soon, the New York Yankees would likely be interested. The versatile infielder is typically deployed at third base during his time in Houston, but can also play other positions. In fact, the slugger has filled in at first base, second base, and even shortstop during his professional career. This versatility would be beneficial to the Yankees.

At the plate, Paredes has proven to be a better hitter than McMahon this season. The Astros infielder is slashing .238/.332/.388 during the current campaign. His OPS in 2026 is currently more than 110 points higher than McMahon’s. Paredes has a slightly higher fielding percentage and range factor per nine innings at the hot corner as well.

New York Can Handle Infielder’s Annual Salary

If the New York Yankees do target Paredes, they would have some control over the player’s future. According to Spotrac, the infielder has a $13.35 million club option in his contract for the 2027 season. This stipulation would become a mutual option should Paredes finish inside the top 10 of the MVP voting this season. The slugger previously received MVP votes in 2023 while with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cashman will definitely be looking to add some firepower to his team this summer, and Paredes would be a solid start. Landing the star slugger would boost a specific weakness in the lineup, while also providing some versatility on the roster.